Westcon-Comstor and Bechtle expand global reach

Consolidation is a feature of channel life, with the motivation for expansion representing a chance to gain fresh expertise, customers and geographical coverage – and that last factor has been at play in moves made by both Westcon-Comstor and Bechtle.

Westcon-Comstor has expanded its global footprint and made a move into the Balkans with the acquisition of fellow distributor REAL Security.

Known for its networking, cloud and security portfolios, the addition of the Slovenian distie will add more muscle in geographical coverage as well as provide coverage of eight countries in the Balkans region, including Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.

REAL Security has been running for 24 years and has an established vendor portfolio, working with both established and emerging players, with an MSP and reseller network that covers the Balkans.

The plan is to combine the existing knowledge REAL has developed with Westcon-Comstor’s data-driven approach, using its digital capabilities to help identify fresh opportunities to go after in the region.

By combining REAL Security’s market positioning and alliances with Westcon-Comstor’s advanced data-driven and digital capabilities, the move provides a platform to unlock new value across the region’s cyber security market.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support partners across the full breadth of the European cyber security landscape, while ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation, enablement and partner success,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

“REAL Security’s trusted relationships and consistent execution make it an outstanding strategic fit. We look forward to building on our shared values, culture and ambition as we accelerate growth and create new opportunities across the region.”

The Westcon-Comstor deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, got the backing of REAL’s two founders, with it expected to benefit the business and its customers.

“With the cyber security market and IT channel evolving rapidly amid shifts in technology and business models, Westcon-Comstor’s scale and experience will be invaluable in steering our future success,” said Alen Šalamun, CTO and co-founder at REAL Security. “We are pleased to be joining a global distributor that has such strong cyber security credentials and shares our commitment to helping partners and vendors to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Bechtle has made a move to pick up Portuguese IT systems integrator RIS 2048 – Sistemas Informáticos e Comunicações (RIS), for an undisclosed sum.

The Portuguese player also has as office in London and will continue to operate under the RTS and Evoware brands within the Bechtle Group.

The acquisition brings into the fold an operation that employees around 165 people delivering IT services to enterprise and mid-market customers, generating revenues of €50m.

The co-founders and former majority shareholders Luís Catalão, who heads up RIS 2048, and Nuno Silva, managing director of Evoware, will stay at the helm.

John Malone, executive vice-president of South and East Europe at Bechtle, said: “We have been very successful in Spain and Portugal in recent years, and this latest acquisition in the attractive Portuguese market gives us a significant boost and reinforces our ambition to be among the top five service providers in Iberia by 2030. The teams at RIS and Evoware are an outstanding gain for the Bechtle Group.”

In response, the co-founders of the businesses being acquired both expressed their view that becoming part of Bechtle would strengthen the business.

Catalão, co‑founder, former majority shareholder and managing director of RIS, said: “We see significant long-term opportunities to accelerate our growth as part of a financially strong and future-oriented European IT group. Excellent teams are coming together on both sides, creating substantial synergies, strengthening one another and enabling us to gain clear market share.”