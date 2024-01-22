Westcon-Comstor adds AWS depth with Rebura buy

Westcon-Comstor has moved to add more muscle to its cloud skills through the acquisition of Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Rebura.

The distributor has picked up the UK firm, which is an AWS advanced service partner and solutions provider, in an effort to add more depth to the cloud support it can provide globally.

London-based Rebura specialises in AWS cloud migrations and modernisations as well as software as a service and DevOps across the UK, Nordics and central Europe.

Last year, the firm signed a strategic agreement with AWS, underlining its importance to the vendor, and holds competencies including migration, Microsoft Workloads and DevOps. Rebura sells across a wide customer base in the UK and beyond.

As a result of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, the distributor will be able to offer its partners a range of AWS and cloud services to customers.

“Migrating workloads to the cloud and maintaining security resilience are two of the biggest challenges faced by end-user businesses,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

“This represents a significant opportunity for the channel, but many of our partners do not have the AWS migration and security skills needed to support their customers on this journey,” he added. “Thanks to this exciting acquisition, our partners will now be able to access these capabilities through Rebura as part of a seamless and unique proposition.”