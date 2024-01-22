1STunningART - stock.adobe.com
Westcon-Comstor adds AWS depth with Rebura buy
Distributor moves for cloud consultancy in bid to beef-up ability to support partner base
Westcon-Comstor has moved to add more muscle to its cloud skills through the acquisition of Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Rebura.
The distributor has picked up the UK firm, which is an AWS advanced service partner and solutions provider, in an effort to add more depth to the cloud support it can provide globally.
London-based Rebura specialises in AWS cloud migrations and modernisations as well as software as a service and DevOps across the UK, Nordics and central Europe.
Last year, the firm signed a strategic agreement with AWS, underlining its importance to the vendor, and holds competencies including migration, Microsoft Workloads and DevOps. Rebura sells across a wide customer base in the UK and beyond.
As a result of the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, the distributor will be able to offer its partners a range of AWS and cloud services to customers.
“Migrating workloads to the cloud and maintaining security resilience are two of the biggest challenges faced by end-user businesses,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.
“This represents a significant opportunity for the channel, but many of our partners do not have the AWS migration and security skills needed to support their customers on this journey,” he added. “Thanks to this exciting acquisition, our partners will now be able to access these capabilities through Rebura as part of a seamless and unique proposition.”
Standalone organisation
The plan is to run Rebura as a standalone organisation that will be the basis of Westcon-Comstor’s AWS business-sharing expertise and support for the ditie’s network of partners.
Westcon-Comstor already has a strong relationship with AWS, having recently been awarded the cloud giant’s Competency status in Asia-Pacific, and is an approved distributor of AWS products and solutions in the region.
It will now be able to build on that, adding Rebura consulting services through its existing lines of business, including services.
Aaron Rees, founder and CEO at Rebura, said the deal would benefit the firm’s staff and customers.
“Over the past seven years, we have built Rebura into one of the fastest-growing AWS consulting and service partners, and today marks an exciting new chapter in our history,” he said. “Westcon-Comstor’s global reach and incredibly strong channel connections will give us a much bigger platform from which to grow as we bring our deep expertise across AWS products and services to a wider audience.”
Westcon-Comstor has made it clear its strategy involves making careful acquisitions to add to organic growth, which has been at healthy double-digit levels over the past year.
The year has already started with a steady trickle of M&A activity across the industry. Notable deals already struck in January include the $14bn move by HPE for Juniper Networks, last week’s move by CloudClevr for Bamboo, SonicWall picking up Banyan and, closer to home, Giacom snapping up Microsoft-focused intY.