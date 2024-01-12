CloudClevr adds more MSP muscle with Bamboo buy

CloudClevr has acquired Cheetham-based managed services player Bamboo Technology Group to add more growth and digital capability to the business.

The deal marks the third M&A move the Rigby Technology Investments-backed firm has made, following on from its deals in NGC Networks and 4Sight Communications last year.

Bamboo is a respected channel player that specialises in providing managed services around comms and IT, and should support the stated ambition of CloudClevr to become a next-generation MSP.

The motivation for adding Bamboo is not only to gain further geographical coverage of the South West, but to gain access to a firm with expertise in IT services, mobile comms and broadband.

Following the announcement, Steve Harris, CEO of CloudClevr, has become Bamboo CEO, with Lorrin White and Stuart Davis staying on in advisory roles.

Davis, one of the founders of Bamboo, said CloudClevr coming in would help the business go to the next stage of its development.

“It’s clear there is a very strong cultural and strategic fit between CloudClevr and Bamboo,” he said. “I am pleased that the business will continue to thrive under new leadership and as part of the CloudClevr group. I’m looking forward to working with Steve and the team as Bamboo and CloudClevr enter this exciting period of growth.”