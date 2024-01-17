Dura Software expands UK footprint with Invosys buy

The pressure on the channel to increase reach, add fresh capabilities and meet evolving customer demands has long-fuelled acquisitions and partnerships.

The latest examples of those forces in action has come from Dura Software and managed services player QBS.

Cloud comms services player Invosys has been picked up by US-based Dura Software in a move that will give the firm more of a footprint in the UK.

Manchester-based Invosys has been around since 2006, specialising in developing a cloud comms platform and call logic software. The business is no stranger to using acquisition as a tool to expand and back in 2020 picked up installation and maintenance services player Atrium Telecom.

Dura is a serial acquirer having struck numerous deals as the firm follows a strategy of picking up software business that can value to the portfolio.

“Invosys is Dura’s 17th acquisition and deepens our focus and commitment to the UK market and the telecom services segment,” said Dura Software CEO Paul Salisbury.

“Their outstanding track record for developing a strong suite of solutions and exceptional customer service make them a valuable addition to our portfolio. We look forward to continuing to grow the business with the excellent team we have in place,” he added.

The plan is for Invosys co-founder Peter Crooks to remain with the business as a consultant. The terms of the eight-figure deal were not disclosed.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Invosys to continue our innovative work with the backing of a larger group,” said the incoming CEO of Invosys Jane Anderson. “We are eager for the resources and expertise that Dura Software will afford our company, as it will enable us to accelerate our growth and enhance our product offerings to customers.”

Elsewhere, managed services player QBS has sealed a strategic partnership with Atera to enhance IT management and support services in UK&I.

The QBS Software division will be able to work with remote monitoring and management player Atera to add more depth to its offerings.

Andreea Dumitrescu, managing director UK&I at QBS Software, said the partnership would add more muscle to its services.

“Atera’s innovative AI-powered IT solutions align perfectly with our commitment to delivering excellence, and we are confident that this partnership will bring immense value to our clients,” he said.

In response, Omer Fuchs, head of alliances and partnerships at Atera, said that it saw the benefit of working closely with partners.

“Atera is excited to welcome QBS into our family of distribution partners. By tapping into their established distribution channels, we’re confident that our partnership with QBS will help us to seamlessly deliver the promise of AI-powered IT to businesses across the UK and Ireland,” he said.

The year has already started with a steady trickle of M&A activity across the industry. Notable deals already struck in January include the $14bn move by HPE for Juniper Networks, last week’s move by CloudClevr for Bamboo, SonicWall picking up Banyan and, closer to home, Giacom snapping up Microsoft-focused intY.