QBS Software picks up Prianto

QBS Software has continued its march towards becoming a $1bn sales operation by snapping up Prianto.

The channel player has used mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to widen its geographical reach and bolster revenues, and this latest move considerably strengthens its position as a software distributor across EMEA.

The acquisition, which should close by the end of February, will create an operation with recurring revenues approaching $600m and a combined workforce of more than 400 professionals across 12 geographies.

QBS has been highly active in the M&A space, and this deal represents its 14th in the past six years and adds more EMEA coverage.

Prianto was established as a route to market for emerging software players to reach a channel audience, with the firm developing a particular specialisation around virtualisation and Citrix.

Under the deal – the terms of which were not disclosed – QBS will pick up 100% of Prianto’s share capital and 12 companies operating in 10 countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Turkey and South Africa.

“We are convinced that the market opportunities for our market partners, as well as our employees, are significantly strengthened with the combination of the QBS and Prianto skills. Together, we will be one of the most attractive software distributors in the world with a perfect set of values and a strong position for ongoing success,” said William Geens, co-founder of Prianto.

His fellow co-founder, Oliver Roth, was also upbeat about the prospects of the tie-up. “This is an exciting time for the two companies, and I am proud to take on the role as group CCO,” he said. “In this position, I will manage key publisher relationships as we accelerate our growth journey. This acquisition is a significant step forward, and I am confident it will help us grow our business significantly and generate many opportunities for us, our vendors and our partners.”

Thomas Kasper, managing director of Prianto, said the combination would enable the firm to widen its offering and services. “This collaboration enables us to enhance our market presence effectively. In this new configuration, our customers will benefit from a broader portfolio of vendors, enhanced services and innovative solutions,” he said.

QBS has used many of its acquisitions, including the likes of Maxtec and Titus Group in South Africa and others across eastern Europe, to expand geographically.