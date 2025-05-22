SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.
TXP offers a fresh name in the mid-market
Rebranded group that includes two channel firms will provide digital transformation services from the West Midlands across the UK
The private equity-backed channel group that includes digital services player Jumar and IT outsourcer Concept has unveiled a rebranded organisation that focuses on the mid-market.
As a result, the name of the operation owned by Aliter Capital, offering a range of IT consultancy options that combine the expertise of Jumar and Concept, will be known as TXP (Technology x People).
The strategy is to aim squarely at the mid-market, providing consultancy, development and people resourcing, as well as outsourcing capabilities to respond to various customer needs.
TXP will be trumpeting its ability to offer full end-to-end project support or the option of using available resources on a short- or long-term basis on a more flexible basis.
“There’s a significant opportunity to support mid-sized organisations across financial services, healthcare, retail and the public sector, whose internal IT teams may not have the resources or some of the specialist skillsets to drive the growth and innovation they need,” said John Antunes, CEO at TXP.
“This gap isn’t being addressed by the traditional larger systems integrators, and yet it’s critically important for mid-sized organisations to avoid a piecemeal approach to business modernisation,” he added. “TXP strives to solve their most challenging problems with a joined-up approach to technology and people.”
Antunes comes with the experience needed to steer a system integrator (SI)-type organisation, having a CV that includes time as chief operating officer at Accenture’s Edenhouse business, and senior management roles at SAP, Microsoft and Sage.
Growth opportunity
Although the name is new, TXP can lean on more than two decades of experience delivering modernisation projects and a specialisation in Gen Transformation, which the channel player has identified as continuing to offer a significant growth opportunity.
The firm has already built a decent customer base, including the likes of The Shipowners’ Club, Phoebus Software and Beko. The firm also has partnerships with other SI players in the broader ecosystem, including Capgemini.
The business, which employs 180 staff, will be operating out of a headquarters in Birmingham, with additional offices in Dudley, Milton Keynes and London. The plan is to double headcount in the next three to four years, generating at least 100 jobs through organic growth that will represent significant investments into the West Midlands economy.
Antunes hinted that the rest of the headcount growth could well come from M&A activity. “Our business is closely aligned with Aliter’s buy-and-build strategy, and we’re actively looking to acquire companies that enhance our capabilities, and most importantly meet the evolving needs of our clients,” he said.
“We already have fantastic foundations to build on, including unmatched expertise in Gen modernisation,” said Antunes. “We’re excited for the next chapter in TXP’s growth, as we look to create jobs and contribute meaningfully to the West Midlands economy.”
The Aliter Capital-backed digital transformation group started to take shape back in 2022, with the acquisition of Dudley-based Concept, and was followed with the addition of Solihull-based Jumar in 2023.
Aliter takes a buy-and-build approach to picking up small and medium-sized business in the UK to add to its portfolio. Over the past few years, the finance player has concentrated its firepower on the ICT sector, picking up more than just the two firms that are forming TXP.