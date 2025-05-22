TXP offers a fresh name in the mid-market

The private equity-backed channel group that includes digital services player Jumar and IT outsourcer Concept has unveiled a rebranded organisation that focuses on the mid-market.

As a result, the name of the operation owned by Aliter Capital, offering a range of IT consultancy options that combine the expertise of Jumar and Concept, will be known as TXP (Technology x People).

The strategy is to aim squarely at the mid-market, providing consultancy, development and people resourcing, as well as outsourcing capabilities to respond to various customer needs.

TXP will be trumpeting its ability to offer full end-to-end project support or the option of using available resources on a short- or long-term basis on a more flexible basis.

“There’s a significant opportunity to support mid-sized organisations across financial services, healthcare, retail and the public sector, whose internal IT teams may not have the resources or some of the specialist skillsets to drive the growth and innovation they need,” said John Antunes, CEO at TXP.

“This gap isn’t being addressed by the traditional larger systems integrators, and yet it’s critically important for mid-sized organisations to avoid a piecemeal approach to business modernisation,” he added. “TXP strives to solve their most challenging problems with a joined-up approach to technology and people.”

Antunes comes with the experience needed to steer a system integrator (SI)-type organisation, having a CV that includes time as chief operating officer at Accenture’s Edenhouse business, and senior management roles at SAP, Microsoft and Sage.