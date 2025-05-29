TXP expands reach with Metatech buy

It has been just a week since the brand TXP emerged as a channel player targeting the mid-market, and the firm has used mergers and acquisitions to strengthen its position.

TXP (Technology x People) emerged after the acquisitions of digital services player Jumar and IT outsourcer Concept were combined into a rebranded organisation, owned by Aliter Capital.

Days on from that move, TXP has acquired automated Gen modernisation player Metatech Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The plan is for Newcastle-based Metatech to become part of TXP, adding its capabilities around guiding users through the migration process to more modern platforms into the mix.

The firm has developed a proprietary suite of automation tools, MigrationWorks, to guide customers through the stages of a Gen modernisation project. It now becomes part of the TXP, delivering IT consulting, technology development and people resourcing to a diversified blue chip customer base. It enables the conversion of Gen applications, including Cobol, Java and C# .NET, so they will run on modern platforms.

Metatech has built up a customer base across key verticals, including the public sector, financial services, insurance and healthcare, to name a few. It has been supporting those users both in the UK and internationally, and has established a strong reputation for being able to deliver global support around Gen modernisation projects.

John Antunes, CEO of TXP, said Metatech has been a regular collaborator with the business, and it recognised the value the firm could bring to the group.

“This acquisition comes at an ideal time for both businesses. We know the team at Metatech very well and so we know how much this deal will broaden TXP’s existing credentials, adding unique automated solutions, scarce technical skillsets, knowledge and experience. Moving forward, this specialist know-how will be a vital element in delivering significant pipeline projects, as well as generating a wealth of new business opportunities,” he said.

Metatech’s senior team, led by director Andy Scott, is remaining with the business to ensure the integration is a success.

“We have seen rapidly increasing demand for modernising legacy IT systems and we believe there is a very positive outlook for the Gen conversion market. Metatech’s proven track record and unique technology solutions will place the group in a strong position to benefit from this growing demand and the business opportunities it will create. We look forward to working with John and the TXP team in the next phase of the business’s development,” said Scott.

Speaking last week, Atunes said TXP had identified an opportunity to make a mark in the mid-market and respond to the needs of those customers.

“There’s a significant opportunity to support mid-sized organisations across financial services, healthcare, retail and the public sector, whose internal IT teams may not have the resources or some of the specialist skillsets to drive the growth and innovation they need,” he said.

“This gap isn’t being addressed by the traditional larger systems integrators, and yet it’s critically important for mid-sized organisations to avoid a piecemeal approach to business modernisation,” he added. “TXP strives to solve their most challenging problems with a joined-up approach to technology and people.”