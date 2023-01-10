Aliter Capital seals move for ITM Communications

There have been some suggestions that this is the time to invest in the M&A market to bolster operations and establish the foundation for growth.

Aliter Capital is one of those which will add to the examples of forward-looking investments in Q1, after completing a deal for Milton Keynes-based networking and managed service player ITM Communications.

As part of the deal, the current ITM management team, Mike Jackson, Mark Barber and Lynda Ayris, will remain with the business, along with its 85 employees. That management team was responsible for leading ITM through a management buyout back in 2010.

ITM director Mark Barber said the backing of Aliter would give the business, which already covers most of the UK, the chance to support future growth.

“We have been aware of Aliter for some time, and having seen what they achieved historically with North, a business operating in sectors similar to ITM, we believe strongly the added support of the right investment partner with significant experience and resources will help us accelerate the next stage of ITM’s development,” he said. “It’s an exciting prospect, and we are enthused by the opportunities this will bring to our customers, suppliers and staff.”

Aliter has been following a strategy of investing in both organic growth and using acquisitions to strengthen its position, and made it clear that it would be continuing to look for complimentary opportunities after the ITM move.

“ITM is a great example of the type of business we are looking to back, where we can use our sector expertise to support future growth,” said Aliter partner Greig Brown, who has joined the ITM board as a non-executive director. “We have a strong track record in this sector, and see clear potential to grow this business, both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions.”