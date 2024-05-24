Infinidat hands partners increased flash array options

Infinidat is expecting its latest G4 range of storage products to provide the channel with some of the features they have been looking for.

The vendor has taken on board partner feedback and is rolling out its latest flash storage arrays in a number of capacity options, with security built in, and integration with Microsoft Azure and VMware environments.

Infinidat is also adding the products to the range of options that can be delivered by partners as storage as a service.

Eric Herzog, chief marketing officer at Infinidat, said it had taken partner feedback on board and was delivering a product range that ticked a lot of those boxes.

“We talked to the end users, channel partners and storage analysts, and got feedback from them,” he said.

“We got feedback from partners in Europe and the US that we had a capacity gap,” said Herzog. “Customers are asking for it. And you don’t have it with your bigger hybrid. You don’t have it with all flash. So, we added it in ... that’s a perfect example of where we responded to some partners.”

He said the capacity options, starting at 155TB, are just one of the features that should appeal to its partner base. “The big thing is a brand-new array platform, the G4 family, that’s up to twice as fast as a third generation and offers a new opportunity for them,” said Herzog.