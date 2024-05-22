Infinidat adds smaller footprint G4 arrays with claimed 2x performance

Infinidat has added two HDD and flash storage array products – dubbed Infinibox G4 – that claim a 2x performance increase on predecessors by virtue of a switch from Intel to AMD central processing units (CPUs) in their triple-active controllers.

The launch sees the emergence of the Infinibox SSA G4 F1400T series, which brings a small footprint option for edge and smaller datacentre locations, and the InfiniBox G4F4420, which uses 20TB drives to plug a capacity gap in the company’s F4400 series.

InfiniBox G4 uses SAS self-encrypting HDDs in sizes from 4TB to 20TB as backend storage, while InfiniBox SSA G4 uses SAS-connected TLC flash drives up to 16TB. Infinibox SSA G4 comes with 60%, 80% and 100% drive-populated options in contrast to past Infinidat practice, where fully loaded has been the only option.

Also announced by Infinidat was the availability of its InfuzeOS Cloud Edition in the Microsoft Azure cloud, to add to its existing Amazon Web Services (AWS) presence.

Infinidat arrays can be all-flash or hybrid spinning disk and solid state, and are mostly targeted at high-end enterprise and service provider customers. Their hardware products feature triple-active controllers and use of a so-called neural cache that marshals data to the most appropriate media, with the bulk of I/O requests going via very fast DRAM, with a cache hit rate of more than 90% claimed.

The small-footprint F1400T series comes in a 14U form factor with base capacities of 155TB, 310TB and 617TB usable capacity across three models (that’s about 50% of raw capacity).

The series is aimed at colocation, edge storage and smaller datacentres, with effective maximum capacities that go to about 3PB when the F1432T is added at a later date.