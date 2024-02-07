Ivan - stock.adobe.com
Gamma picks up Coolwave to enhance global position
Comms player will be in a stronger position when it comes to supporting international customers with SMS and voice services
Gamma Communications has shown it’s committed to using M&A as a strategy to bolster its market position.
The firm has sealed its second acquisition of the year with a move for Coolwave Communications, which will bolster its international position, providing SMS and voice services.
Last month, Gamma picked up EnableX Group, which comprises of three channel businesses, Pragma, Techland and Candio.
The latest deal will bolster Gamma’s abilities to build on its UK position to be able to deliver communication services to global unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service and contact centre as a service providers, and several hyperscalers.
It also provides the firm with more expertise and coverage to handle the demands of multinational customers.
Daryl Pile, managing director of Gamma Business, said the latest M&A activity would add depth to its comms services.
“The Coolwave team and capabilities are a superb complimentary fit to our Service Provider team,” he said. “Together we now deliver a range of internationally available services to over 400 existing customers. It will enable us to expand existing relationships and drive new ones, accelerating growth in the global voice services market.”
Combining strengths
In response, Ronan Higgins, commercial director of Coolwave, said the tie-up would be a positive move for its staff and customers. “This partnership allows us to combine our strengths, technology and customer relationships with Gamma’s resources, size, brand and energy,” he said. “Together, we can bring extra services to our customer base and deliver unparalleled voice and messaging services to businesses across the globe.”
Gamma has been using M&A to expand the business, not just on the comms front, but in other areas, to bolster its managed services pitch, and last summer picked up Satisnet, a provider of cyber security services in the UK and Europe.
Mike Mills, director of service providers at Gamma, said Coolwave would bolster its ability to support customers globally.
“The acquisition of Coolwave aligns perfectly with our strategy to expand our global footprint and provide world-class voice and SMS services to customers,” he said. “This move enhances our competitive position and empowers us to offer even more innovative solutions.”
Gamma has now sealed three acquisitions since channel veteran Martin Hellawell was appointed as chair, with the firm looking to lean on his industry expertise to help drive growth at the business.
The Gamma move joins an ever expanding list of M&A deals struck in just the first few weeks of 2024 that have impacted the channel. GFT Technologies and NMi Group were active last week, and January also saw the $14bn move by HPE for Juniper Networks, last week’s move by CloudClevr for Bamboo, SonicWall picking up Banyan and, closer to home, Giacom snapping up Microsoft-focused intY.