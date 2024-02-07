Gamma picks up Coolwave to enhance global position

Gamma Communications has shown it’s committed to using M&A as a strategy to bolster its market position.

The firm has sealed its second acquisition of the year with a move for Coolwave Communications, which will bolster its international position, providing SMS and voice services.

Last month, Gamma picked up EnableX Group, which comprises of three channel businesses, Pragma, Techland and Candio.

The latest deal will bolster Gamma’s abilities to build on its UK position to be able to deliver communication services to global unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service and contact centre as a service providers, and several hyperscalers.

It also provides the firm with more expertise and coverage to handle the demands of multinational customers.

Daryl Pile, managing director of Gamma Business, said the latest M&A activity would add depth to its comms services.

“The Coolwave team and capabilities are a superb complimentary fit to our Service Provider team,” he said. “Together we now deliver a range of internationally available services to over 400 existing customers. It will enable us to expand existing relationships and drive new ones, accelerating growth in the global voice services market.”