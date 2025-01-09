Gamma integrates Coolwave technologies

After a six-month integration process, Gamma is now able to offer the international voice capabilities it gained with the acquisition of Coolwave Communications last year.

The comms specialist made the move for Coolwave in February 2024, but it has taken a while to integrate the acquired technology into its offering.

The deal bolstered Gamma’s ability to build on its UK position and deliver comms services to global unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS), communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) providers, along with several hyperscalers.

It also provided the firm with greater expertise and coverage to handle the demands of multinational customers.

Mike Mills, director of service providers at Gamma, said that after a detailed integration process, the business was now able to cater for more of the needs of service providers and hyperscalers.

“The seamless integration of Coolwave’s voice termination capabilities is a great milestone for the acquisition, and for Gamma as a player in the international voice market,” he said.

“Over the last six months, we have worked closely with the Coolwave team to optimise our approach to international voice and maximise our synergies. Today, our customers benefit from ultra-reliable termination and intelligent voice routing globally,” Mills added.

Gamma has more than 400 service provider customers and works with in excess of 1,000 channel partners, providing a range of unified communications, mobile and connectivity services.

Ronan Higgins, commercial director at Coolwave Communications, said it was pitching technologies that were important to its international customer base.

We’re extremely pleased with the success of the integration and the continued progress we’re making as part of the Gamma family. We’re focused, fit and ready to serve new and existing customers with a growing number of capabilities Ronan Higgins, Coolwave Communications

“Voice remains a critical communication tool and service providers are seeing massive opportunities in supporting UCaaS and CPaaS platforms locally and globally,” he said.

“We’re extremely pleased with the success of the integration and the continued progress we’re making as part of the Gamma family,” Higgins added. “We’re focused, fit and ready to serve new and existing customers with a growing number of capabilities.”

Gamma has been using mergers and acquisitions to expand the business, not just on the comms front, but also in other areas, to bolster its managed services pitch. It has made several acquisitions in the past 18 months, including EnableX Group, which comprises three channel businesses, Pragma, Techland and Candi, as well as Satisnet, a provider of cyber security services in the UK and Europe.

Elsewhere in the comms market, there have been some personnel changes, with Telstra International appointing former Vodafone UK staffer Sarah Mills as its global head of wholesale.

Her CV includes time as chief revenue officer for Neos Networks, a UK infrastructure business managing both enterprise and wholesale, as well as a spell as business development director for Telefonica Global Solutions.

“The depth and breadth of experience that Telstra International brings to market, alongside the significant digital infrastructure capability, positions us well to lead,” she said. “There is increasing demand for robust connectivity, significant capacity and digital services and we are poised to meet this demand head-on.”