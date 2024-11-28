charles taylor - stock.adobe.com
Westcon-Comstor appointed European partner by AWS
Distributor continues to build on its relationship with the cloud giant with an opportunity to support the vendor across the UK and mainland Europe
Westcon-Comstor has extended its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by landing the position as the cloud giant’s authorised distributor for Europe.
Under the terms of the relationship, the distributor will support AWS, offering the firm’s cloud services and products in the UK and Ireland, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area.
The distie has been actively bolstering and extending its involvement with AWS over the course of this year.
Starting back in January, the distributor acquired AWS partner Rebura, which specialised in AWS cloud migrations and modernisations, as well as software as a service and DevOps across the UK, Nordics and central Europe.
That was followed by the distie’s AWS Marketplace programme, which was launched to ensure its partner base could tap into the growing number of transactions being made by customers. It’s providing advisory services that are designed to help more partners get to Channel Partner Private Offer status.
The commitment by the distributor to help partners access AWS services helped it land the latest European-wide agreement.
Westcon-Comstor will set up a dedicated AWS cloud business unit in Europe, with a centralised centre of excellence. The channel player will be tasked with recruitment and enablement to support market growth.
SME and public sector customers
The skills acquired via the Rebura deal will form the core of that effort, with the distributor looking to help partners target small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and public sector customers.
“Our vision is to be an AWS distributor of choice, and this Europe-wide agreement represents a major step forward on that journey,” said David Grant, CEO of Westcon-Comstor.
“We’re proud to have built a unique, comprehensive AWS framework, providing partners with the expertise and support needed to accelerate their cloud business growth and ensure success in the AWS ecosystem,” he said. “We look forward to further expanding the AWS presence and footprint across Europe, unlocking fresh opportunities for our partners and leveraging insights from our successful collaboration in APAC.”
The distributor also shared a progress report on its AWS Marketplace programme, revealing it had continued to add fresh partners and independent software vendors.
Earlier this month, Adam Davison, senior director of AWS EMEA at Westcon-Comstor, said the programme helped partners “win new customers and grow revenue with existing customers”.
“We’re pleased to see the programme gain real momentum as we continue to build out and broaden its scope,” he said. “Distribution is changing, and by using our expertise to help partners and vendors to maximise their AWS Marketplace growth, we’re showing the central, strategic role that we as a distributor play in today’s technology ecosystem.”