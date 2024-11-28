Westcon-Comstor appointed European partner by AWS

Westcon-Comstor has extended its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by landing the position as the cloud giant’s authorised distributor for Europe.

Under the terms of the relationship, the distributor will support AWS, offering the firm’s cloud services and products in the UK and Ireland, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area.

The distie has been actively bolstering and extending its involvement with AWS over the course of this year.

Starting back in January, the distributor acquired AWS partner Rebura, which specialised in AWS cloud migrations and modernisations, as well as software as a service and DevOps across the UK, Nordics and central Europe.

That was followed by the distie’s AWS Marketplace programme, which was launched to ensure its partner base could tap into the growing number of transactions being made by customers. It’s providing advisory services that are designed to help more partners get to Channel Partner Private Offer status.

The commitment by the distributor to help partners access AWS services helped it land the latest European-wide agreement.

Westcon-Comstor will set up a dedicated AWS cloud business unit in Europe, with a centralised centre of excellence. The channel player will be tasked with recruitment and enablement to support market growth.