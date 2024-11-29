AWS adds Crayon to European distribution ranks

AWS has added another element to its European distribution network across Europe with the addition of Crayon.

The public cloud giant yesterday gave Westcon-Comstor, which it had been working with in APAC, the chance to show its worth in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

That announcement has been followed up with Crayon being named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Authorized Distributor for the Nordics, the Baltics and the European Economic Area, including Switzerland.

Crayon also had an existing track record working with AWS, operating as a distributor covering India since 2019.

“Our history of supporting the AWS Partner Network demonstrates our commitment to enabling partner success on AWS,” said Melissa Mulholland, Crayon CEO.

“This new appointment allows us to bring that expertise to even more partners in regions where we already have a strong presence, helping them navigate their cloud journeys and create impactful solutions for their customers.”

The channel player will be charged with providing partners with support and enablement to help them build AWS skills and competencies.