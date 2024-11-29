AWS adds Crayon to European distribution ranks
Cloud giant makes its second distribution appointment in a matter of days as it bolsters its ability to reach partners
AWS has added another element to its European distribution network across Europe with the addition of Crayon.
The public cloud giant yesterday gave Westcon-Comstor, which it had been working with in APAC, the chance to show its worth in the UK, Ireland and Europe.
That announcement has been followed up with Crayon being named an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Authorized Distributor for the Nordics, the Baltics and the European Economic Area, including Switzerland.
Crayon also had an existing track record working with AWS, operating as a distributor covering India since 2019.
“Our history of supporting the AWS Partner Network demonstrates our commitment to enabling partner success on AWS,” said Melissa Mulholland, Crayon CEO.
“This new appointment allows us to bring that expertise to even more partners in regions where we already have a strong presence, helping them navigate their cloud journeys and create impactful solutions for their customers.”
The channel player will be charged with providing partners with support and enablement to help them build AWS skills and competencies.
Unlocking opportunities
Crayon will help identify those areas where partners can gain skills to unlock opportunities across the numerous European countries it now covers.
“As a new AWS authorised distributor in the Nordics, Baltics and European Economic Area, we have now a major opportunity to help our existing channel partners to build and deliver high-value services and solutions to end customers at scale,” said Mulholland. “This gives us an opportunity to approach new channel ecosystems and accelerate our mission to help partners succeed with their commercial and technical cloud implementation.”
The move to expand the European distribution network has so far followed a pattern of choosing those channel players that have existing relationships and proved their value in other regions. The cloud player has also made the moves ahead of its Re:Invent conference, being held next week, which should include announcements around services and tools that should be of interest to the channel.
The Westcon-Comstor appointment yesterday included the UK and Ireland, with the distributor using the skills acquired in January via the Rebura deal to form the core of its efforts to support partners looking to help partners target small and medium-sized enterprises as well as public sector customers.
AWS has not publicly commented on either distribution appointment.