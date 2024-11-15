Partners will form part of AWS European Sovereign Cloud plans

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signalled a range of partner solutions will be available on the European Sovereign Cloud the firm is launching by the end of next year.

In response to customer calls for access to a cloud that meets with regulatory requirements to demonstrate the data is hosted locally, AWS is rolling out an option that should keep European users happy.

Max Peterson, vice-president of AWS Sovereign Cloud, took to the web to outline what it was doing to meet customer demands and involve partners in the process.

“AWS announced plans to launch the AWS European Sovereign Cloud by the end of 2025 after hearing from many customers in Europe that they want to adopt the cloud, but are facing increasing regulatory scrutiny for provable assurance of their control over data location, operational autonomy and resilience,” he said.

“As a fully featured AWS Cloud, customers and partners will have access to a broad set of services including compute, storage, database, analytics, networking, machine learning and artificial intelligence, among others,” he added.

AWS has been adding partner offerings to its cloud marketplaces, and Peterson indicated that there would be access to similar options in the fresh offering.

“Customers will be able to choose from a wide range of software-as-a-service and independent software vendor offerings on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, allowing them to take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS,” he said.

AWS unveiled that a number of those services that will be part of the launch, including vendors such as Cisco, Trend Micro, and Adobe, as well as services from Genesys and low-code player Mendix.

Peterson said that the Sovereign Cloud would provide the same security, availability and performance that customers had always been offered.

“With a wide range of partner solutions available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, customers will be able to choose the offerings that best meet their needs and innovate immediately while meeting necessary requirements,” he said.

Elsewhere within the AWS partner ecosystem, WestCon-Comstor widened its involvement with the AWS marketplace. The distributor has put money into a dedicated team to support its efforts and is introducing advisory services for partners.

Westcon launched its AWS Marketplace programme earlier this year to ensure its partner base could tap into the growing number of transactions being made by customers. The distie is providing advisory services that are designed to help more partners get to Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) status.

“Our AWS Marketplace programme is empowering partners to win new customers and grow revenue with existing customers by seizing the AWS Marketplace opportunity, while securing the role of the channel in the cloud marketplace economy,” said Adam Davison, senior director of AWS EMEA at Westcon-Comstor.

“We’re pleased to see the programme gain real momentum as we continue to build out and broaden its scope. Distribution is changing, and by using our expertise to help partners and vendors to maximise their AWS Marketplace growth we’re showing the central, strategic role that we as a distributor play in today’s technology ecosystem,” he added.