AI takes centre stage at GTIA forum

AI has been one of the main topics at the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) event for UK and Ireland partners in Dublin, with the industry group responding to feedback for more enablement around the technology.

One of the decisions that came out of the GTIA UK and Ireland Community Forum Day was to establish an interest group on artificial intelligence (AI), as well as on mergers and acquisitions to share best practices and member experiences.

Hollie Whittles, vice-chair of the UK and Ireland executive council at the GTIA, said the purpose of the interest group was to establish forums where questions could be asked and information shared by members at various stages of AI adoption.

“We’re just trying to create those safe places to have those conversations,” she said. “One of the aims of GTIA is to share and grow together in the channel and community, and that’s what we achieve through these interest groups and these forums and these discussions.”

Whittles said the benefit of having a varied membership was the ability to tap into different perspectives and approach a topic like AI from a few angles.

“I was on this AI panel, and the other two people on the panel were MSPs,” she said.

“Purple Frog, who I work for, are a data and AI consultancy, so we help people implement AI, but we’re coming at it more from a big data machine learning point of view, whereas the MSPs were coming at it more from an operational [perspective], where they have introduced automation, have signed up to this AI tool, and they were all about margins and costs, and saving money and reducing tickets, and all that kind of stuff.”