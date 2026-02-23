Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

There have been a number of executive moves that should be noted by the channel in the past working week, with several directly charged with growing partner business.

Delinea The privileged access management (PAM) platform provider has made a trio of senior appointments across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) to drive growth. Adam Perks becomes director of channel, EMEA, Chris Waynforth steps in as vice-president of EMEA North, and Cynthia Lee becomes vice-president of APAC. Perks has a depth of channel experience, picked up at the likes of Riverbed Technology, NetBrain and Aternity. “Across EMEA and APAC, organisations are accelerating cloud adoption, embracing AI [artificial intelligence] automation and modernising their approach to identity security,” said Spence Young, senior vice-president for EMEA and APAC at Delinea. “Identity has become the control plane for modern enterprises, and security leaders are looking for solutions that reduce risk without slowing innovation. Bringing on leaders like Cynthia, Chris, and Adam strengthens our regional expertise and channel momentum to meet this demand and support customers at even greater scale.”

Red Helix Simon Michie has been appointed as managing director of Risk Crew, the cyber security firm’s specialist information security governance, risk and compliance consultancy. He comes with more than three decades of experience. most recently as chief technology officer (CTO) at Pulsant, with a spell as CTO at Redcentric prior to that. Marion Stewart, CEO of Red Helix, said: “Simon brings a fantastic combination of deep technical expertise, commercial acumen and leadership experience. Risk Crew plays a critical role in our ability to deliver complete cyber assurance, and Simon’s background in scaling complex technology businesses makes him ideally placed to lead the business into this next phase.”

GTIA The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) has announced the leaders elected to the executive council for the UK and Ireland Community. The executive leadership team includes Dan Scott of ConnectWise as chair, Hollie Whittles of Purple Frog Systems as vice-chair, Hannah Lloyd of enhanced.io as chair emeritus and board representative, and Tracy Pound of MaximITy as board representative. “We are delighted to welcome members of the UK and Ireland Community executive council and sincerely appreciate their leadership and dedication to our mission,” said MJ Shoer, chief community officer of GTIA. “As key influencers for GTIA, they will help advance our regional strategy, champion the needs of local members, support the community, and contribute to events and initiatives that foster meaningful growth across the IT channel.”

Kong Inc The application programming interface (API) and AI connectivity specialist has welcomed Bruce Felt as chief financial officer (CFO). The firm will be looking to lean on his financial experience to support its next phase of growth. “Bruce has repeatedly helped high-growth software companies scale through transformative periods, pairing operational discipline with strategic insight and several crossings into public markets. As Kong continues to expand its leadership in API and AI connectivity, his experience building durable, globally scaled organisations will be a unique asset in our next journey,” said Augusto Marietti, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kong Inc. “He brings the right mix of operational rigour and public company experience, while keeping a growth-oriented profile. We’re extremely excited to welcome Bruce onto the Kong team, and I look forward to partnering with and learning from him.”