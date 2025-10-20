Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week, with a raft of senior appointments across the channel that will have a direct day-to-day impact on partners.

Zen Internet Paul North has stepped into the role of managing director of the partner division at Zen Internet. He takes over from Stephen Warburton, who successfully ran Zen’s partner division for more than 20 years, and will now concentrate fully on Zen’s consumer business. “Paul’s arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our partner division,” said Richard Tang, founder and CEO of Zen Internet. “He has a record for building successful wholesale businesses, but what really stands out is his passion for people and partners. That’s exactly what Zen is about. With Paul at the helm, our partners can expect even greater focus, energy and support as we move forward.”

Kubus The networking and infrastructure specialist has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Jeremy Keefe as its chief executive officer. Keefe comes with two-and-a-half decades of channel experience, with a CV that includes time at Computacenter, Citrix and most recently Uniphore. “Following on from last year’s significant investment from BGF, I am joining Kubus at a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” he said. “At a time when the IT channel is going through systemic changes, Kubus has continued to build a strong and solid reputation. Built on technical expertise, agility and a strong commitment to its clients, that reputation is well deserved. “I am looking forward to working with the talented team to drive sales, fully leverage the benefits of recent investments, and build on the company’s core strengths to become a global IT infrastructure and managed services partner.”

Nasuni The unified data platform player has promoted Nick Burling to chief product officer after proving himself in a spell as senior vice-president of product. He joined Nasuni in 2021, with deep experience in product management and strategy at startups and global technology leaders including IBM and Microsoft. “Under Nick’s leadership, Nasuni has transformed from a single product into an end-to-end platform with a strategic vision for making unstructured data storage intelligent and actionable in the age of AI,” said Sam King, CEO of Nasuni. “His strategic thinking, customer focus, and unmatched energy embody our commitment to innovation and customer success. I’m thrilled to see him step into the chief product officer role as we enter this exciting next phase of growth.”

Cyberfort The cyber services specialist has welcomed Kathy Stokes as chief revenue officer. She comes with a CV that spans more than two-and-a-half decades, packed with experience. “The cyber security, cloud and colocation services they provide are crucial to keeping businesses and public sector organisations secure, resilient and compliant,” said Stokes. “The reason I’ve joined [Cyberfort] is that I see the potential to scale the company’s go-to-market strategy and deliver great services to their customers who operate in market sectors where they need expert cyber security, cloud and colocation support. I’m excited to work with this talented team to unlock new revenue streams and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

GTIA The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) has appointed Nancy Hammervik as chief channel officer. The role includes helping to expand GTIA’s global membership and strategic partnerships. “I am thrilled that Nancy will be leading the charge for GTIA to expand our reach across the globe through our member-first approach, unbiased resources and education, and partnerships that drive growth,” said Dan Wensley, CEO of GTIA. “Nancy’s experience and knowledge are ideally suited to develop the partnerships and programmes to increase the value GTIA provides to members, strengthen the global IT channel, and empower the people and businesses who are leading technological innovation.”

ASK Global Solutions The provider of integrated payment technology solutions has welcomed Stuart Green as its managing director. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience and a distinguished track record of driving strategic growth. Fivos Polymniou, CEO of ASK Global, said: “We’re entering an exciting new chapter with Stuart assisting at the helm. He adds a great amount of experience to our management team, having held senior roles across all sectors of the UK gambling industry, including retail, online, gaming machines and platform technology. His comprehensive perspective enables him to navigate complex regulatory landscapes, build strategic partnerships and lead with integrity and purpose.”