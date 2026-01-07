TXP snaps up Vigil

Just a few days into 2026, and the starting gun has been sounded to herald one of the first channel mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals of the year.

Systems integrator TXP has moved to pick up Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner Vigil for an undisclosed sum to bolster its cloud expertise.

Vigil comes with a strong background in deploying AWS cloud and delivering advisory services around the technology for a range of customers.

Vigil comes with a team of close to 100 people, based largely in Portugal and Brazil, and a customer base of household names that include ITV, DC Thomson Group and Trainline. TXP will be able to tap into the firm’s support network to strengthen its nearshore and offshore capabilities.

John Antunes, CEO of TXP, said the deal was part of its efforts to ensure it could serve a wide range of customers.

“Our acquisition of Vigil is an important part of our strategy to comprehensively meet the needs of our existing and future clients. Vigil’s best-in-class AWS skills dovetail with our existing Microsoft capabilities, meaning we can now offer customers more choice and expanded technical expertise,” he said.

“This promises to open up a broad range of new opportunities as we help organisations to modernise their businesses at scale and pace,” he added.

Vigil CEO Phil Wright, who is remaining with the business, along with the senior management team, said the move would spark growth opportunities.

“Becoming part of TXP is a great fit as both companies are culturally very similar. We both have a sharp focus on creating solutions that are tailored to our clients’ unique requirements, helping them to transform their operations and drive innovation, and a real focus on people. We’re excited to see what the future holds as we integrate our business within TXP,” he said.

TXP is backed by Aliter Capital, which is a private equity player with a “buy and build” strategy to carve out a significant position in the UK support services sector.

Vigil is the group’s fourth acquisition, following its Metatech purchase in May 2024.

Elsewhere in the channel, the emphasis has been on striking up partnerships to expand offerings, with Integris and Boom examples of that approach.

Managed service provider (MSP) Integris is working with IntelliGRC to deliver a compliance offering that should help customers navigate regulatory requirements, starting with CMMC Level 2 compliance.

“We’ve walked the CMMC compliance path ourselves,” said Brian Luckey, CIO at Integris. “Our firsthand experience achieving CMMC Level 2 certification means we know exactly what it takes. Now, we’re leveraging that expertise, along with IntelliGRC’s premium platform, to help our clients meet compliance requirements efficiently and confidently.”

Ozzie Saeed, founder of IntelliGRC, agreed that the compliance proposition benefited from shared experiences.

“By combining Integris’s firsthand Level 2 certification experience with IntelliGRC’s purpose-built compliance automation, we bring deep, practitioner-level understanding of what CMMC truly requires,” he said.