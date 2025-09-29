Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Last week was a busy one in personnel departments across the channel, with some familiar names starting fresh challenges and some executives being promoted for their efforts with a promotion.

Alkira The network infrastructure player has welcomed Bruce Hockin to serve as its international channel director for EMEA and APAC. Hockin brings over two decades of experience, and in his new role, he will be responsible for implementing and expanding Alkira’s channel growth strategy across both regions. Doug Houghton, Alkira’s director of channels, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Bruce Hockin as our new leader for the international region’s channel and alliances go-to-market strategy. Bruce’s exceptional experience in cultivating partnerships and driving business growth will be crucial as we expand Alkira’s global reach. “His experience working with AI [artificial intelligence]-forward partners will help us guide enterprises with our AI-native network infrastructure and their overall AI strategy. I’m excited to see our partner ecosystem strengthen and our shared growth accelerate under his direction.”

Zyxel Networks The firm has welcomed Rachel Rothwell to take on the role of senior director, with responsibility for overseeing the performance of Zyxel Networks operations in France, Italy and Spain, as well as in the UK and Ireland (UK&I). For the past three years, she has been senior regional director for the UK and Ireland, prior to which, she held the post of regional director for southern Europe and the UK for almost eight years. In total, she has been with Zyxel Networks for 20 years. “The visibility and strength of the Zyxel Networks brand has grown significantly, and with a new partner programme in place since the start of this year and expanded product lines, we are now ready to enter the next phase of growth and development,” said Rothwell. “I look forward to working with the teams in all five countries within the Western Europe region and supporting their continued efforts to drive sales growth for Zyxel Networks and our MSP [managed service provider] and reseller partners,” she added. TP-Link is going from strength to strength in the UK&I region, and it’s an exciting time to be part of this journey. I’m proud to lead and be part of such a high-calibre and motivated team Ben Allcock, TP-Link

TP-Link The networking player has rolled out the red carpet for Ben Allcock, who becomes vice-president of B2B UK&I. He was previously sales director for the region, and was pivotal in laying the groundwork for TP-Link’s expansion plans, including the opening of its largest UK and Ireland warehouse in Newbury in February. “It’s a privilege to be in a position where I can positively influence the direction of the business,” said Allcock. “TP-Link is going from strength to strength in the UK&I region, and it’s an exciting time to be part of this journey. I’m proud to lead and be part of such a high-calibre and motivated team.

One Identity The identity player has welcomed Praerit Garg as chief executive officer (CEO). He comes with more than three decades of experience and replaces the current CEO, Mark Logan. Before joining One Identity, Garg most recently served as president of product and innovation at Smartsheet. Prior to that, he worked as general manager of identity, directory and access services at Amazon Web Services (AWS); co-founded Symform, a cloud storage startup later acquired by Quantum; and held various product and engineering roles at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Windows software and its security features, including Active Directory. “I am honoured to join One Identity as CEO and to guide the company through its next chapter of innovation and expansion,” said Garg. “With its strong foundation in AI-powered identity solutions, One Identity is uniquely positioned to redefine how businesses build trust in a digital-first world.”

Gigamon The deep observability player has announced a number of leadership changes, including the appointment of Gareth Maclachlan as chief operating officer, the elevation of Ram Bhide to chief development officer, and the expanded role of Chaim Mazal as chief AI and security officer. “Today’s leadership changes position Gigamon to execute faster and scale the impact of our AI-powered deep observability vision,” said Gigamon CEO Shane Buckley.

Cloudflare The cloud connectivity specialist has indicated it plans to hire 1,111 interns in 2026. Recruitment will be happening across Cloudfare’s office locations, including London, as the business plays its part in tackling the skills gap. “We have always believed times of great transition can also be moments of great opportunity – we founded Cloudflare during a financial crisis and doubled our intern numbers during the pandemic when other companies were cutting back,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Now, when getting a job out of school has never been harder, we’re leaning in and offering a training ground for the next generation. And while many companies see AI as a way to replace jobs, we see this next generation as a way to bring the best uses of AI into Cloudflare. There’s a lot we can learn from interns who grew up building with AI as a first-class tool.”

Evolve IP Evolve IP has welcomed a couple of additions to its team, with solution consultants Tom Mellows and Dee Patel joining the cloud collaboration specialist. Mellows comes with 15 years’ experience in managed services and brings a wealth of technical expertise and industry knowledge to the team. Patel has been working in the cloud technology space for almost two decades in telecoms, unified communications and customer service.

Eureka Solutions The Scottish firm has welcomed former RAF engineer Chris Shanks as its new business sales manager. David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions, said: “Chris brings a rare combination of technical discipline and commercial acumen. His leadership is already valued and has contributed towards our most successful quarter on record.”