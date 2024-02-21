SITA enhances aviation SASE with automated multi-cloud networking service

IT provider SITA has selected Alkira as its preferred multi-cloud networking service for its global customers.

SITA’s networking service, said to be a first for the aviation industry, reflects a shift towards multi-cloud environments driven by the need for efficient airport operations and infrastructure virtualisation.

According to a report by industry analyst Gartner, 81% of companies are adopting multi-cloud strategies, with an estimated 30% increase in multi-cloud networking software usage in 2023.

Moreover, the company said cloud infrastructure and multi-cloud networking are poised to be indispensable for airlines navigating the evolution of air travel, as they offer more agility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and the foundation for a more seamless and personalised customer experience.

Yet despite the rising demand for multi-cloud networking, SITA said IT teams need help managing complexity and visibility. Alkira is seen as being able to address these hurdles by eliminating the need for hardware infrastructure, and enabling swift provisioning and deployment of cloud networking resources. It provides a unified network topology and a centralised portal, seamlessly integrating with SITA’s existing Connect Go secure access service edge (SASE) offering.

Under this collaboration, Connect Go customers will integrate with cloud applications through Alkira’s multi-cloud connectivity service.

The integration is designed to enhance efficiency and agility in air transport operations worldwide, representing a “ground-breaking” advancement in the aviation industry.

Alkira is also providing SITA with segmentation and micro-segmentation capabilities to offer users more granular control over network access, minimising attack surfaces and preventing lateral movement of threats in specific segments. SITA will also use Alkira’s extranet as a service for partner connectivity, allowing airlines to connect with its business partners.

“SITA has established a dynamic foundation that adapts to evolving customer demands, and the integration of Alkira’s multi-cloud solution into our platform is a pivotal enhancement,” said Martin Smillie, senior vice-president of SITA communications and data exchange.

“As the foremost IT provider to the air transport sector, our customers rely on us to provide the most dependable and cutting-edge solutions to foster their business growth,” he added. “Today marks a significant milestone as SITA and Alkira collaborate to redefine cloud network connectivity within the aviation industry, facilitating a faster and smoother transition for our customers to embrace cloud networks.”

Alkira chief technology officer Atif Khan said: “SITA has been a renowned, cutting-edge IT provider in the aviation sector for 75 years, and Alkira is eager to join that journey in the multi-cloud era.

“Air travel is on the rise, and airlines are looking for ways to handle the increased demand more efficiently and safely. Working together, Alkira and SITA enable airlines to quickly, easily and safely modernise their networks to meet rapidly shifting customer demands and deliver a truly frictionless travel experience.”