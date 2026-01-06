Communicate and CDW adding executive talent

The first few trading days of 2026 have seen a number of senior channel appointments, as players move to put the pieces in place to enhance their growth prospects.

Already, SCC has revealed it has a fresh UK CEO starting next week, and elsewhere in the channel, Communicate Technology and CDW have added to the trend of hiring senior figures to bolster their executive teams.

Communicate has appointed Paul Bryce as group CEO, looking to tap into his three decades of experience working in the managed services world, including being a founder of Node4.

He joins the business at a time when it has delivered 102% year-on-year growth, integrated Blaze Networks over the course of 2025 and secured investment from private equity player Rockpool in 2024. “My focus will be on scaling with purpose by shaping strategy, strengthening culture and promoting an environment where our teams and customers can thrive,” said Bryce.

The arrival of Bryce will provide former group CEO and Communicate founder Tony Snaith with the chance to move to a position on the board as a non-executive director.

He said Bryce was joining at “a pivotal moment” for the business and had the “track record of successfully leading organisations through high-growth phases” which the firm was going to lean on as it started its next chapter.

“His appointment marks a strategic step change for the business, reinforcing our leadership capability and enabling us to not only deliver best-in-class connectivity and cyber security solutions, but to expand our offering and create greater value for our customers,” he added.