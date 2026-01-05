Fresh SCC UK boss starts next week

SCC UK is starting the year with a fresh CEO, recruiting a channel veteran to run the business as it ushers in a fresh era at the channel player.

Russell Brown becomes UK chief executive at SCC, starting in the role from next week. He replaces Dennis Badman, who is stepping down.

Brown comes with more than two decades of channel experience, with the bulk of that time spent at Computacenter, where he enjoyed senior roles on both sides of the Atlantic.

Originally from Birmingham, it is also a homecoming for Brown, who will relocate with his family to take up the position.

He has gained experience in the UK, as well as in senior roles for Computacenter US, where the business was in growth mode, expanding a foothold in the enterprise market.

Brown joins SCC at a moment when the business is moving to a shared services approach for delivery and operations. As part of that, the UK operation is being repositioned towards sales leadership, customer engagement and growth. Badman has already positioned the firm in that direction, making for a smoother transition.

“I’m delighted to be joining SCC at a pivotal moment,” said Brown. “The move to a European shared services model provides a strong platform of growth, and I’m excited to lead the UK organisation as it sharpens its focus on customers, AI [artificial intelligence] innovation and value-led services.”

Anniversary The arrival of a fresh UK boss follows just four months on from the appointment of Robert Vassoyan as European CEO, and both appointments are set against the backdrop of the channel player marking 50 years in business. Vassoyan thanked the outgoing UK CEO for his contribution to the business and welcomed Brown. “Dennis has played an important role in strengthening our UK delivery capability, and we thank him for his contribution,” he added. “As we transition to a European shared services model, the UK business is entering a new phase focused on growth and customer value. Russell’s experience in leading sales-driven, customer-centric organisations makes him the right leader for this next chapter.” During its 50th anniversary celebrations last year, SCC’s senior leadership indicated the ambition was to focus on the IT market and move the business to a position where it was able to adapt to accelerate market change, and remain a leading source of expertise and customer support around a range of areas, including cloud and AI.