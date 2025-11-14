Channel catch-up: News in brief

Another week that saw more portfolio additions by distributors, the launch of some partner programmes and services that will support managed service providers.

SCC: The channel player has been appointed as Dell’s exclusive nominated reseller across all three lots of the National Desktop and Notebook Agreement (NDNA). The channel player will now provide education institutions with access to Dell’s products through Lots 1 (Desktops), 2 (Notebooks) and 3 (One-Stop Shop), while delivering enhanced services, support and deployment capabilities under the agreement.

“This is a landmark appointment for SCC, and we’re proud to be the only reseller nominated by Dell on this iteration of the NDNA framework,” said Rebecca Tyler, head of local government and education at SCC. “Dell’s technology and reputation speak for themselves – and we’re excited to bring added value to customers through our wraparound services, deployment capabilities and trusted public sector partnerships. Whether institutions are looking to simplify procurement, enhance lifecycle support or accelerate sustainability goals, this agreement ensures they can do it all through a single, proven route to market.”

Hammer Distribution: The distie has worked with Seceon to launch Sensra, a managed security service. The service offers round-the-clock protection, incident response and continuous compliance for organisations across the UK and Europe. The offering will be working out of Hammer’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Basingstoke.

“With Sensra, we’re giving partners and their customers enterprise-grade security outcomes – without the cost and complexity of building a SOC,” said Geoff Towns, head of services at Hammer Distribution. “Backed by Seceon’s AI/ML engine and our delivery expertise, organisations can replace fragmented legacy tools, and gain 24/7 monitoring, response and reporting from day one.”

Ingram Micro: The distributor is working with FinOps and CloudOps solutions specialist DoiT to provide Amazon Web Services solutions to its partner base. As a result of the move, Ingram’s AWS customers will have access to DoiT’s Cloud Intelligence, its FinOps 3.0 platform. “For years, the IT industry has focused on costs and availability over creating true business value using technology,” said Duncan Robinson, vice-president of global partnerships at Ingram Micro.

“This strategic collaboration with DoiT and future integration of DoiT Cloud Intelligence into our Xvantage platform will help our customers transform their cloud investments into ROI machines, while still getting the core visibility and reporting they need to operate.”