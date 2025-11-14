Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com
Channel catch-up: News in brief
Developments this week at SCC, Hammer, Ingram Micro, N-Able and Selector
Another week that saw more portfolio additions by distributors, the launch of some partner programmes and services that will support managed service providers.
SCC: The channel player has been appointed as Dell’s exclusive nominated reseller across all three lots of the National Desktop and Notebook Agreement (NDNA). The channel player will now provide education institutions with access to Dell’s products through Lots 1 (Desktops), 2 (Notebooks) and 3 (One-Stop Shop), while delivering enhanced services, support and deployment capabilities under the agreement.
“This is a landmark appointment for SCC, and we’re proud to be the only reseller nominated by Dell on this iteration of the NDNA framework,” said Rebecca Tyler, head of local government and education at SCC. “Dell’s technology and reputation speak for themselves – and we’re excited to bring added value to customers through our wraparound services, deployment capabilities and trusted public sector partnerships. Whether institutions are looking to simplify procurement, enhance lifecycle support or accelerate sustainability goals, this agreement ensures they can do it all through a single, proven route to market.”
Hammer Distribution: The distie has worked with Seceon to launch Sensra, a managed security service. The service offers round-the-clock protection, incident response and continuous compliance for organisations across the UK and Europe. The offering will be working out of Hammer’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Basingstoke.
“With Sensra, we’re giving partners and their customers enterprise-grade security outcomes – without the cost and complexity of building a SOC,” said Geoff Towns, head of services at Hammer Distribution. “Backed by Seceon’s AI/ML engine and our delivery expertise, organisations can replace fragmented legacy tools, and gain 24/7 monitoring, response and reporting from day one.”
Ingram Micro: The distributor is working with FinOps and CloudOps solutions specialist DoiT to provide Amazon Web Services solutions to its partner base. As a result of the move, Ingram’s AWS customers will have access to DoiT’s Cloud Intelligence, its FinOps 3.0 platform. “For years, the IT industry has focused on costs and availability over creating true business value using technology,” said Duncan Robinson, vice-president of global partnerships at Ingram Micro.
“This strategic collaboration with DoiT and future integration of DoiT Cloud Intelligence into our Xvantage platform will help our customers transform their cloud investments into ROI machines, while still getting the core visibility and reporting they need to operate.”
Data resiliency
N-able: The firm has introduced a Cyber Warranty Programme that should arm its managed service provider community with a chance to offer their customers more reassurance around data resiliency. With the Adlumin Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Advanced package, MSPs can back that with a $100,000 cyber warranty for each protected entity.
“Cyber warranties offer a competitive edge by embedding financial protection directly into your cyber security offering,” said Troels Rasmussen, general manager of security at N-able. “Our Adlumin MDR Advanced solution empowers businesses to protect their SMB customers with AI-powered threat detection, expert-led analysis and rapid incident response.
“Complementing this with a cyber warranty adds a crucial layer of financial protection, covering costs like remediation and legal fees, to help reduce the financial fallout of cyber incidents, which can cause a huge strain for many businesses.”
Selector: The AI networking player has cut the ribbon on its channel partner programme and portal as the firm looks to expand its go-to-market with increased numbers of partners. The programme allows partners to get access to deal registration and lead sharing and access to joint marketing activities. Training and enablement will be made available via the freshly launched portal. As part of the launch, Selector has hired Chris Martinez as director of channel sales.
“I am passionate about driving channel-led growth and my background provides me with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing today’s enterprises,” he said.