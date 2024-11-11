Channel moves: Who's gone where?

It’s hard to escape the channel, and the appointments this week show the continued appetite among senior leaders for a fresh challenge and an opportunity to bring their experience to bear on a fresh role.

SCC The channel player has appointed Mark Halpin as sales and marketing director of SCC Digital. His name will be a familiar one, with his most recent role of CEO of CloudCoCo ending in April 2024, as he exited the business he founded six years earlier. SCC Digital is the managed services arm of SCC, and will be an area where Halpin’s expertise in managed services will have significant value. “After leaving CloudCoCo earlier this year, I made a promise to take all the burning fire in my heart into my next venture,” said Halpin. “In that time, I have explored dozens of opportunities – but SCC Digital stood out to me as the right fit for me to bring my entrepreneurial spirit into a private, family-owned business that is poised to lead the cloud, cyber security, data, and AI market in the next 2-3 years – backed by the behemoth that is SCC. “SCC Digital has done so much work over the past few years to build a business focused on sustained outcomes for its customers, and the opportunity to join SCC Digital to lead the next phase of its evolution and help to change the lives of real people through technology was one that I couldn’t turn down.”

Agilitas IT Solutions The services player has signalled that it is gearing up for a fresh stage of growth, bringing Gary Lomas on board as chief revenue officer. He joins the firm from Cisilion, where as head of enterprise sales, and has a CV that stretches back over three decades, including time at Ingram Micro and Logicalis. “I’m joining Agilitas at an exciting and crucial time in its growth strategy, as the business looks to build on its solid foundations in delivering superior customer success strategies,” he said. “I’m looking forward to utilising my experience in developing trust-based, long-standing relationships with customers, vendors and partners, as well as identifying strategic partnerships, to help drive Agilitas’ profitability and success.”