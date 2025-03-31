CloudCoCo looks back on ‘pivotal’ year

A trawl through recent coverage of channel player CloudCoCo reveals a tale of review and asset disposal as the business looks to set itself on a profitable future course.

When the business shared its H1 numbers last June, it indicated it was reviewing the business as it looked to ensure it was financially secure in the long-run, and it then hit the headlines again in October, after it sold off its MSP business to Aspire.

That last action fell outside the fiscal year, which ended on 30 September, and has not been included in the full-year numbers the firm has issued this morning.

The financial year results indicate a 6% improvement in revenue, coming in at £27.5m, of which 27% was generated by the firm’s ecommerce sales channels.

Ecommerce revenues doubled to £7.4m (FY23: £3.7m), fuelled by increased demand for hardware and IT gaming products. Gross profit declined by 10% to £7.6m from £8.4m.

Following the end of the period, CloudCoCo Limited and CloudCoCo Connect Limited were sold on 31 October, for an initial £7.75m that put the business in a position to repay its £6.2m MXC loan.

That has left CloudCoCo as a smaller business that is exploring areas for expansion, particularly in consultancy and investment, to broaden the revenue base and improve its profitability position.

Transformative journey Simon Duckworth, chairman of CloudCoCo, used words like “pivotal” and “transformative” to describe the journey the business had been on during the past fiscal year and the decisions it had made at the end of October. “2024 marked a pivotal year in our company’s evolution,” he said. “The decision to sell a significant portion of our trading assets was necessary to repay the loan notes, but also value-enhancing for our shareholders. Since the sale, we’ve seen promising growth in the trading business, led by Peter Nailer. “While the current business is both viable and growing, it is not yet sufficient to fully support the associated plc costs,” said Duckworth. “We continue to look for new opportunities, particularly in consultancy and investment, to create a broader, scalable platform for long-term growth.”