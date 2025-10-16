GTIA sharing MSP threat intelligence

The channel, particularly managed service providers (MSPs), continue to be a target for cyber criminals, and warnings about threats need to be shared between partners.

That is the view of Wayne Selk, head of cyber security programmes at the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA), who met with members earlier this week at ChannelCon and talked of the importance of engaging with its Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO).

He said that members could access the ISAO for no additional fee, share information around threats and gain access to intelligence that would improve their business defences.

“We’re dealing with very sensitive information around vulnerabilities, and folks asking questions and sharing some of what they’re seeing,” said Selk, adding that different MSPs could share their experiences, “then the puzzle starts coming together and starts forming what could be a threat against the industry as a whole”.

He said MSPs remained in the crosshairs for criminals because of their position in the wider supply chain. “They – and more importantly, their clients – are targets,” said Selk.

“The challenge for the MSP is that you have the small and medium-sized enterprises or small micro organisations that don’t see themselves as a target.”

He said that as a non-profit organisation championing the channel, the GTIA recognised the need to help educate and protect partners, and has teamed up with various research agencies to furnish members with the latest threat reports.