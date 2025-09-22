Nebula: AI is supporting channel ESG efforts

Artificial intelligence (AI) is helping channel players improve their sustainability positions, with the technology accelerating the move by many across the channel to reduce their emissions.

Where AI appears to be making a positive difference is in helping firms speed up their reporting and keep on top of their progress to cut carbon emissions, according to the latest ESG unwrapped report from Nebula Global Services.

The channel player’s report, Using the power of AI to drive your sustainability strategy, indicated that many across the channel had already started to harness the power of AI to support ESG goals. Although there has been plenty of hype around the potential of the technology to change the world, many of those that shared their views with Nebula did view AI as a game changer.

“There’s no doubt that AI is already being deployed by early adopters in the channel to help them fast track their ESG goals,” said Richard Eglon, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Nebula Global Services. “However, it’s a minefield. With this report, we wanted to provide practical expert advice for channel firms on how to use AI strategically to deliver real ESG benefits.

“AI is already hyped up enough outside of the ESG environment,” he said. “Our goal with this report is to bring clarity. By showing where AI is genuinely helping partners and where caution is needed, we can help businesses take the right steps towards their ESG goals.”

Some of the practical examples of AI use that emerged from quizzing the channel included managing office space more efficiently, improving staff inclusion and feeding into the overall ESG strategy. The technology is still largely in its infancy, but user cases are emerging, with ESG another area where the channel will be able to share best practice.

The elephant in the AI room when it comes to sustainability in particular is the large amounts of energy the technology uses, but Nebula’s report acknowledged that challenge and called for the technology to be used responsibly. There was also a sense that more positives than negatives would emerge from using AI to help improve ESG.