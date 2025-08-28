Nebula launches engineering initiative

Nebula Global Services has cut the ribbon on an initiative designed to improve technical knowledge across the channel.

The firm’s Nebulab Verified Engineer Ecosystem is a reaction to the growing demand across the industry for highly skilled engineers who can tackle security, artificial intelligence (AI) and other customer concerns.

The Nebula offering verifies that engineering resources have met the latest standards around security, compliance and performance.

“As enterprises accelerate digital transformation and face mounting regulatory scrutiny, the demand for verified, high-performing engineering talent has become a strategic imperative,” said Ross Teague, CEO at Nebula Global Services.

“The Nebulab Verified Engineer Ecosystem equips Reseller, MSP and Global SI partners with a scalable, compliant and trusted framework, enabling them to differentiate in a market increasingly defined by quality assurance, operational resilience and customer confidence,” he added.

The Nebulab framework has been designed to ensure key areas where an engineer could come under scrutiny are up to scratch and will meet the standards expected by regulators and customers.

As a result, the initiative covers security, with a focus on ensuring engineers are able to reduce risks for customers, and remain aware of the latest threats and technology options.

Building trust There is also a move to ensure engineers foster customer confidence, with those working with users encouraged to be transparent to build trust and relationships with customers. Nebula is also able to tap into talent, with a network of over 7,400 global engineering professionals, and is prepared to work within ESG goals to ensure services are delivered with sustainability ambitions in mind. Engineers will go through rigorous vetting and an onboarding process, followed by performance monitoring and ongoing skill development, to ensure alignment with customer expectations. In its position working with the channel, and developing services support and enablement, Nebula has been able to react to changing market demands with initiatives that can be adopted by partners. Teague added that Nebula has reacted to market demands and the need for engineers to come with a stamp of approval. “Verification is not just a technical credential, it’s a strategic asset,” he said. “It aligns with market demands and reinforces Nebula’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer success.”