Partners embracing Rapid7’s training

Rapid7 has seen its channel embrace the key features of the Pact partner programme it introduced earlier this year, with the introduction of a partner portal, more tailored engagement proportions and a fresh training academy.

Kelly Hiscoe, the cyber security player’s director of global partner programmes, said the academy had resonated with partners, and in the past few months had been used extensively.

“The academy was a really big part of our programme launch for 2025, and we knew this was an area we needed to really invest in as a company – and we did,” she said. “We have a team of people now that are responsible for building our partner academy framework and content, and that is truly central to Pact 2025, and that will continue to be a theme as we go into next year.”

The backdrop to the partner programme changes that came in February was a recognition that there were various channel models, and the academy was a method to ensure that training would be there for all of those signed up to Pact.

“We’ve really been focused on global awareness and adoption of the programme changes that we put in place back in February,” said Hiscoe. “We’ve continued to make enhancements for the partner portal. We’ve launched a new partner directory tool, and then we’ve also continued to push new content for our partners down through that academy.

“As we think about the academy and what that represents, we really wanted to create this with our partners and for our partners, and we wanted to take into account the different roles that our partners play, but also how those roles align to the customer lifecycle,” she said.

“So, we put this robust training content in place that looks at sales, pre sales, technical and post sales services. We’re really thinking about the persona or the role of the partner and how that overlaps on the customer lifecycle.”