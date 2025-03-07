Thoughts on International Women’s Day: Sippora Veen, Sage

To mark the moment when the spotlight turns to women in the industry, Sippora Veen, vice president of global partner marketing at Sage, shares her perspective

1. Do you feel that International Women's Day is important?

Absolutely. International Women's Day is not only about celebration, representation and visibility—it is also an ongoing call to action. The day serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come and how much further we still need to go to ensure that nurturing talent, developing expertise and providing leadership opportunities are accessible to all.

A successful career in the channel is built on broad industry experience, deep expertise, resilience, and the ability to build strong relationships. The best leaders—regardless of gender—are those who create opportunities for others to develop those skills. The reality is that women are still underrepresented in key decision-making roles, and the industry as a whole benefits when we address this. At Sage, we are committed to transparent career paths and initiatives like our Partner Academy to ensure that talent, in all its forms, has a clear path to success.

IWD is about more than recognising individual achievements—it’s about driving change. By showcasing the women who are shaping our industry, we inspire the next generation to find their voice, step up, lead, and drive innovation.

2. Do you feel great progress has been made, or do we still have some way to go?

We’ve have made progress in the sense that more women are stepping into leadership roles, and there is growing recognition of the value of diverse teams. But the fact that we still need a dedicated day to spotlight women’s contributions tells us there’s more work to be done.

True progress isn’t just about representation—it’s about ensuring that women have access to opportunities for growth, leadership, impact, promotion and pay equity. That means transparent career paths, mentorship, and a culture that rewards performance and innovation. Companies that embrace this aren’t just “doing the right thing”—they’re building stronger businesses and staying competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

If we want sustainable growth in the channel, we need to continue removing barriers and creating an environment where the best talent—regardless of gender—can thrive.

3. What is your message to those considering a career in the channel?

The channel is built on the idea that we are successful when the partner ecosystem is successful. We need people who can think strategically, build strong relationships, and drive impact by helping partners succeed. If you’re considering a career here, know that your unique perspective is your super-power , and there is a place for you.

Leadership is not about fitting a mould—it is about finding your voice, finding your confidence, mastering your craft, seizing opportunities, asking questions and continuously learning. The most successful people in this industry are those who take ownership of their careers, build strong networks, and challenge the status quo. There are fantastic programmes designed to accelerate growth, and those who embrace them will find themselves at the forefront of one of the most dynamic industries in tech.

For those entering the channel today, my advice is simple: focus on developing your skills, surround yourself with strong mentors, don’t be afraid to take up space and remember that you control your own mindset and energy. The industry is evolving, and the next generation of leaders will be those who step forward with confidence and authenticity.

4. What are the biggest challenges for the channel?

In 2025, the channel faces significant challenges that require strategic action to maintain a competitive edge. One of the most pressing is attracting, developing, and retaining top talent. As the IT skills gap widens, channel companies must invest in structured talent development programmes, create clear career pathways, and foster a culture that supports long-term growth. Partnering with tech vendors can also help identify opportunities to strengthen expertise and expand capabilities.

Another major challenge is navigating the rapid evolution of AI. Customers increasingly expect AI-driven solutions to transform their businesses, but managing these expectations while delivering practical, effective applications remains a key priority. Channel companies need to balance innovation with education—expanding AI offerings to stay ahead of technological advancements while helping customers understand what is realistically achievable.

By proactively addressing talent shortages and investing in AI-driven innovation, channel companies can build skilled workforces capable of delivering real business impact. Success will come from striking the right balance between developing cutting-edge solutions, managing customer expectations, and ensuring teams have the expertise to execute effectively.