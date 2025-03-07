IWD: Women bring ‘significant business advantage’ to channel

The channel has made great strides to increase the number of women working in the industry and increase its attraction as a career destination for girls, but there’s work yet to be done.

International Women’s Day (IWD) provides an opportunity to focus on the experiences of the women who have made the industry their home and the reasons why more have not yet followed their example. Across the channel, it is a moment to talk about the need to continue striving for an increased female presence in all departments and across all operations.

Ghazal Asif, vice-president of global channels and alliances and inside sales at Rubrik, puts the size of the challenge into context. “This year’s theme for International Women’s Day – Accelerate Action – places a significant task on our shoulders. At the current rate of progress, it is estimated that it won’t be until 2158 that we achieve full gender parity, which is about five generations from now, according to data from the World Economic Forum,” she said.

“In my role at Rubrik as vice-president of global channels and alliances, I am committed to promoting equity and inclusion with fair hiring practices, which means that our final stage candidates should always reflect diverse groups. This approach has led to 33% of our channel organisation being represented by women,” she added.

Those who are working in the channel hope that their stories and examples inspire others to embark on a career in the industry.

Sarah Richardson, a senior developer at Assured Data Protection, said she was working in a role that involved the development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions and collaboration with key teams.

“For women entering tech and STEM, my advice is to seek opportunities to learn whenever possible and identify knowledge gaps that you can address. Cultivate a robust network through your colleagues and industry events, such as Wit Notts. A mentor can prove to be invaluable when commencing your journey within an organisation,” she said.

“Encourage the women in your circle to pursue opportunities and enhance their confidence. Whenever possible, offer constructive feedback to support their learning and development.”

Ellison Anne Williams, CEO of Enveil, also stressed the importance of community and working with others to support the development of women’s IT careers.

“None of us can do it alone; we can and should surround ourselves with people who support our pursuits and offer encouragement when needed. My advice to women with entrepreneurial aspirations in tech or any other field is to go for it. Instead of letting fear or any other assumption deter, find meaningful work and pursue it. Delivering value through action will quickly quiet the doubtful – and ready the path for those who follow,” she said.

Amy Illingworth, head of global channel marketing at Exclaimer, stressed that there were real benefits from employing women across the business. “Success in the channel depends as much on relationships as it does on products and pricing. And the strongest partnerships are built on trust, transparency and mutual respect,” she said.

“That’s why diversity in the channel yields a significant business advantage. Women bring different perspectives to problem-solving, negotiation and relationship-building, all of which are key to a thriving partner ecosystem. Yet, too often, the same voices dominate the room, and opportunities aren’t distributed equally,” she added.

The examples of women in the channel are encouraging, but there is clearly more work to be done in attracting women to the datacentre world, with women accounting for only 8% of teams working in the part of the industry.

Joyda Bianco, CFO of Hyperview, said that more had to be done to change the workforce gender balance. “The datacentre industry is at a crossroads – facing both a growing talent shortage and a critical need for more diverse leadership. As cloud computing, AI and sustainability initiatives reshape the sector, we must also rethink who we see leading it,” she said.

“Despite the industry’s rapid expansion, women remain severely under-represented. A 2023 Uptime Institute study revealed that, on average, only 8% of datacentre teams are made up of women – a figure that has barely changed in the past five years.

“At the same time, the industry is facing a major talent shortage, with an aging workforce and increasing demand for cloud, AI and cyber security expertise. Many professionals are nearing retirement, and datacentres struggle to compete with more visible tech sectors,” she added.

Like so many others, her story is an inspiration to those who are concerned that they lack the technical skills from the start to join the IT world.

“Entering the tech world without a traditional technical background was daunting, but leadership is about perspective, culture and adaptability – not just technical skills. My own journey, from earning an MBA while becoming a mother to transitioning into tech and finance, has reinforced that success isn’t about perfection; it’s about resilience and strategic prioritisation,” she said.