Computacenter adds services depth to US business

Computacenter has sealed its fourth acquisition in the US, as the channel player moves to bolster its professional services capability on the other side of the Atlantic.

The move to pick up AgreeYa Solutions, along with AgreeYa India, in a deal worth up to $120m, paid out of existing cash reserves, adds more services depth to the organisation.

The deal is the first M&A activity in the region since 2022, when Computacenter picked up Business IT Source (BITS), but adds to a growing list of acquisitions struck, including FusionStorm and Pivot Technology Solutions.

The attraction of AgreeYa is its established record of providing professional enterprise services over the past two and a half decades. Its customer base covers telecommunications, financial services, and local and state government. The business comes with a sizeable staff, with more than 600 people in the US and a further 700 operating in India.

AgreeYa is expected to report consolidated revenue for 2025 in the region of $120m, with adjusted EBITDA of approximately $14m. The expectation is that the addition of the business will be immediately earnings accretive.

Mike Norris, CEO of Computacenter, said the deal would add customers and capabilities to the business. “We are excited by the development of our North American business and continue to invest in securing further growth,” he said. “AgreeYa brings us more target market customers, which we always want from our acquisitions. In addition, AgreeYa brings capabilities that we have in Europe but do not have in the United States, specifically in key parts of our professional services portfolio.

“The US and India-based expertise that AgreeYa brings will add more value to our enterprise and state government customers in the United States, and help us build a more sustainable business in the long term,” said Norris.