Strong second half helps Computacenter finish the year strongly

Computacenter has indicated that it will deliver 2025 financial results that have come in ahead of expectations, thanks to a strong performance in the second half of the year.

In a trading update covering the 12 months to 31 December, the channel player revealed that a strong second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, had improved the numbers, with revenue for the financial year, on a gross invoiced income basis, increasing by 32%.

“For the full year in 2025, also taking into account our ongoing group-wide strategic investments and lower interest income receipts following the share buyback, we now expect adjusted profit before tax for 2025 to be no less than £270m, comfortably ahead of market expectations,” the update stated.

The statement touched on the success of the technology sourcing business, with gross invoiced income improving by 38% and services revenue increasing by 3%.

On the services front, the professional offering experienced strong growth, but the managed services area was weaker, with a decline in revenue in the year.

The UK was described as delivering “an improved performance during the year”. Germany was reported to have delivered a stronger second half. France was said to have remained challenging, however, with the firm describing the performance there since the second quarter as “disappointing”. The shining star was the North American business, which grew throughout the 2025 financial year.

The importance of North America was underlined earlier this month by Computacenter’s acquisition of AgreeYa Solutions.

The deal, worth $120m, saw Computacenter gain the AgreeYa professional services operations in the US and the associated business in India to add considerable depth to its operations in North America and beyond. AgreeYa is expected to report consolidated 2025 revenue in the region of $120m, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately $14m.

“Order intake during the second half has remained strong, especially in North America, and we exited 2025 in a strong position, with a committed product order backlog across all geographies at the end of December, which is significantly ahead of both our position in December 2024 and at the end of June 2025,” the update stated.

Looking to 2026 as a whole ... we expect to make further strategic and financial progress on an organic basis Computacenter 2025 trading update

Arguably, the channel word of the year for 2025 was “resiliency”. Businesses across the industry have been forced to adapt to a fluctuating geopolitical landscape and ongoing customer hesitancy around spending. The trading statement touched on those conditions continuing into this year.

“Looking to 2026 as a whole, while we remain mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic and political environment, as well as the hardware component shortages currently affecting the IT industry, we are confident in our ability to navigate these challenges, and therefore we expect to make further strategic and financial progress on an organic basis,” the firm added.

The trading update included the phrase, “we continue to pursue targeted acquisition opportunities”, hinting at the prospect of more activity on that front in this fiscal year.

Listed channel players have generally provided investors with plenty to cheer about as they continue to deliver growth, largely through a combination of deploying a targeted technology portfolio across a wide customer base.

Computacenter will publish full results for last year towards the end of March.