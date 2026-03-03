Ingram Micro boss talks Xvantage, price rises and growth

Ingram Micro has closed out a strong year, with the distributor presenting decent fourth quarter and financial year numbers, with its Xvantage platform and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives contributing to growth.

The headline numbers showed that in the fourth quarter, which ended 27 December, the distributor delivered net sales of $14.9bn, up 11.5% from the previous year. Q4 operating expenses of $656.7m, 4.41% of net sales, was a 74-basis point improvement versus the same period in 2024.

For the full year, net sales came 9.5% up, at $52.6bn, with all regions experiencing growth during the period. Net income climbed by 24.1%.

The distributor benefitted from decent growth in client and endpoint categories, a strengthening small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market and a positive performance across all of its geographical regions.

“Ingram Micro delivered a strong fourth quarter and full year, and we enter 2026 with confidence,” said Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro. “We exceeded the high end of our net sales and EPS guidance, and saw growth across all of our regions.

“Our Xvantage platform continues to build momentum, with the majority of our net sales now flowing through the platform,” he said.

“In an increasingly complex market, Xvantage’s AI‑driven capabilities are improving productivity and enabling richer, higher‑value opportunities for our customers. As we advance to the next phase of Xvantage value creation, and scale our Enable AI programme, we are well-positioned to drive durable, profitable growth.”