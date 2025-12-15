Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The hunger for fresh appointments to fuel growth is continuing deep into December as firms across the industry look to ensure they have the right personnel in place.

TD Synnex The distributor has expanded Chris Bates’ role to cover print, supplies and services director – Endpoint Solutions. In addition to his existing duties as head of the print and supplies team, he now takes on responsibility for the development of endpoint-related services. James Reed, vice-president of endpoint solutions, UK and Ireland, at TD Synnex, stated: “We have a serious commitment to driving our endpoint services value for partners and supporting them in expanding their opportunities. With his long experience of working with our partners, Chris has all the qualities to take our services business to the next stage of its evolution and development.”

Kubus The specialised networking and IT infrastructure solutions and managed services player has given Katie Hunt the chance to make a difference as head of marketing, and Liv Duncan has been appointed as head of HR. Hunt’s CV includes time at CAE Technology Services and Schurter Electronics. Duncan has been with Kubus for six years and has made positive contributions to the business. “At a time when the IT channel is continuing to go through systemic changes, Kubus has continued to build a fantastic reputation based on technical expertise, agility and a strong commitment to clients,” said Kubus CEO Jeremy Keefe. “The appointment of Katie and Liv is a testament to our ambition. I am looking forward to working with them and the wider talented Kubus team to drive sales, fully leverage the benefits of recent investments, and build on the company’s core strengths to become a truly global IT infrastructure and managed services partner.”

Jabra The audio and video specialist has decided on Daniel Johansson as regional president north. His main focus will be on growing the enterprise division for audio and video solutions, working with channel partners. “Jabra is a brand that I have long admired for its innovation, world-class technology and strong partner community. I am thrilled to be leading Jabra’s north region and to be joining a team with so much potential. I look forward to working together with our partners to maximise the new and exciting opportunities ahead,” said Johansson.

HackerOne The continuous threat exposure management player has made a couple of hires, welcoming Stephanie Furfaro as chief revenue officer and Stacy Leidwinger as chief marketing officer (CMO). Furfaro comes with over 25 years of experience, having previously served as chief business officer at Rapid7. Leidwinger joins from Secureworks, where she was CMO. “Stephanie and Stacy join HackerOne at a pivotal moment for our company and the cyber security industry,” said Kara Sprague, CEO of HackerOne. “As AI [artificial intelligence] reshapes the threat landscape and modern defence, Stephanie’s experience scaling global revenue organisations and Stacy’s leadership in brand and growth marketing will strengthen every part of our go-to-market engine.”