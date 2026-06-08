Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past few days have seen some channel leaders arrive in fresh positions, with one consultancy underlining the importance of hiring people to drive further growth for the business. Experience has been recognised and valued by those keen to tap into those years of channel work and apply it to a fresh challenge.

Cloudera The artificial intelligence (AI) data specialist has given Koen van Erp the chance to make a difference as EMEA alliances and channels lead. He comes into the role with more than a decade and a half of experience working with the channel and building partner ecosystems. “Our partner-led motion is already delivering incredible value, with partner-sourced deals closing faster, achieving higher win rates and driving larger expansion sizes,” said Michelle Hoover, senior vice-president of alliances and channels at Cloudera. “Koen’s experience building high-performing channel teams will be instrumental as we execute our strategic vision to make our world-class partner ecosystem the primary accelerator for Cloudera’s growth and customer success,” she added. Scott Lynn’s experience, leadership and proven ability to build high-performing teams will be instrumental in helping us take Nebula to the next stage of growth and maturity Ross Teague, Nebula Global Services

Nebula Global Services The channel player has welcomed Scott Lynn as global services director. He has a strong CV with time spent at IBM, Microsoft, Vodafone and, most recently, Agilitas. Ross Teague, CEO of Nebula Global Services, said: “Bringing Scott into Nebula is a pivotal moment for our business. As we continue to scale globally, it’s critical that our services organisation evolves at the same pace. Scott’s experience, leadership and proven ability to build high-performing teams will be instrumental in helping us take Nebula to the next stage of growth and maturity. We’re delighted to welcome him to the leadership team.”

Assured Data Protection The data protection specialist has appointed Alvaro Gonzalez as senior vice-president of product and go-to-market. The role has been created to bring together product strategy, alliances and corporate marketing under a unified structure. “Assured has reached a stage where greater coordination across product, alliances and go-to-market functions becomes critical to sustaining growth and scaling effectively,” said Stacy Hayes, chief strategy officer at Assured Data Protection. “Alvaro brings a rare combination of product understanding, alliance expertise and go-to-market experience. Bringing these functions together under a single global leader creates greater alignment across the business and allows us to move faster, communicate more clearly, and deliver more value to partners and customers,” she added. We have built the team around experienced people, many of whom we have worked with successfully before or who have joined us following strong recommendations David Williams, Black & White Engineering