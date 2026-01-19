Zyxel rolls out MSP supporting platform enhancements

Zyxel Networks has added several enhancements designed to make it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to do more with the networking specialist.

The firm has bolstered its Nebula cloud management platform with a focus on reducing the time it takes for partners to replicate site configurations in a fresh location down from hours to minutes. It is believed that making it easier to widen their reach with will provide MSPs with increased revenue opportunities.

The Nebula platform updates include providing MSPs with configuration templates to accelerate setting up across multiple sites, as well as a replication feature that enables partners to take the best practice approach and repeat it across a customer base.

Zyxel has updated its backup and restore capabilities, handing MSPs the option to copy multiple sites in bulk with automated scheduling and with restores generated that could be used quickly if needed.

MSPs can also access a refreshed dashboard to manage their customers more effectively, with a consolidated view of all device and license inventories.

“Thousands of MSP partners across EMEA are using Nebula as the central pillar of their managed services value proposition, and as they grow and develop, being able to do more with the same resources is the key challenge they face,” said Kevin Drinkall, senior director of marketing and GTM strategy EMEA at Zyxel Networks.

“The enhanced capabilities of Nebula will enable MSPs to optimise efficiency, take more opportunities and deliver higher levels of service. They also make Nebula an even better tool for managing customers who need consistency across all locations for compliancy requirements and to minimise risk,” he added.

Zyxel has responded to the changing market dynamics that have seen the SME customer base, which relies heavily on MSPs, become the engine of the market.

“SME is now the fastest-growing sector of the managed services market, and with the new cross-site replication, support for team management, consolidated dashboard view and other new features of Nebula, Zyxel Networks’ partners are even better placed to take full advantage of this huge growth opportunity,” said Drinkall.

Over the past few years, Zyxel has consistently expanded the support it can provide MSPs. It brought advanced multi-tenant management features to Nebula in July 2024, introduced a pay-as-you-go billing model in October 2024, and unveiled of a supportive partner programme in January 2025.

This time last year, Zyxel was promoting Nebula and encouraging more MSPs to get involved with its offering, providing partners with a multi-tenant license for Nebula, allowing them to manage multiple client locations and any number of devices remotely. Top tier partners – the Prime and Elite levels – were also able to use a pay-as-you-go option for Nebula subscription licensing.

Following the pattern of regular updates, the most recent update in October 2025 included OpenAPI integration for professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools.

The vendor does not break down the revenue contribution directly from MSPs, but it has made it clear from the regular updates to Nebula and the partner programme that the channel remains fundamental to its growth plans.