Channel catch-up: News in brief

Before the curtain comes down on another week, there is an opportunity to pull together those financial results, partnerships, programmes and fresh offerings that have happened in the past five days.

Insight The channel player shared its fourth quarter (Q4) and year-end numbers. Consolidated net sales decreased 1% year to year (YoY), for the fourth quarter and decreased 5% for the full year. In Q4, sales in EMEA increased 8% YoY to $343.9m, but decreased by 4% in the full year. “We are pleased with our fourth-quarter results and the momentum in our business after a challenging year,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. “Strong execution in our cloud business and strong growth in our core services business driven by our recent acquisitions, enabled us to deliver record gross profit, gross margin and adjusted earnings from operations margin. We also delivered strong growth in adjusted earnings from operations across every geography and achieved 11% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share.”

Nebula Global Services The firm has formed a strategic partnership with Meter, the enterprise networking platform delivering hardware, software and managed services through a subscription. Nebula will be providing the firm with deployment, logistics and lifecycle support to Meter’s reseller base. “Enterprises are demanding networks that are easier to deploy, simpler to operate and ready to scale,” said Ross Teague, CEO, Nebula Global Services. “Meter’s full-stack, subscription-based approach pairs perfectly with Nebula’s global service delivery model. Together, we give channel partners a differentiated way to accelerate outcomes for their customers.”

Westcon-Comstor The distributor has cut the ribbon on Tech Insights, a free-to-use programme that enables channel partners to uncover fresh revenue opportunities by identifying customer risks. The service hands partners reports that are ready to share with customers that can help with risk assessments and propose remediations. “Tech Insights makes it easier than ever for partners to add value by having strategic, informed conversations with their customers,” said Geert Busse, solution architect director of EMEA for go-to-market at Westcon-Comstor. “By unlocking deeper insight into customers’ IT landscapes across cyber security, AI and cloud, partners can open new doors, progress deals and position themselves as trusted advisers. We’re excited to bring Tech Insights to market and see the positive impact it will have for partners, elevating their strategic positioning with customers while unlocking new growth opportunities at pace.”

Infinigate UKI The firm has expanded its relationship with KnowBe4 providing Infingate’s channel partners will access to the vendor’s Human Risk Management platform. “Our partnership with KnowBe4 is going from strength to strength, testifying to the relevance and effectiveness of the solutions on offer and KnowBe4’s commitment to the channel,” said Justin Griffiths, UK&I regional vice-president at Infinigate. “With this portfolio expansion, our channel partners can offer business customers access to a comprehensive, integrated solution that addresses cyber risk in a very effective manner.”

Assured Data Protection The managed data protection player has launched Assured Backup with BackBox, a managed service developed in partnership with the network cyber resilience specialist. “Customers rely on network-connected devices every second of every day, yet many have no proven plan to recover them,” said Tony Giannini, vice-president of global innovation at Assured Data Protection. “Replacing a switch, firewall, or router can take two-to-eight hours per device, and even longer during a crisis. With this service, we can restore exact configurations almost instantly. For customers with dozens or hundreds of devices, the time and cost savings are enormous.”

TP-Link The networking specialist has also been busy expanding its channel reach, appointing Irish value-added distributor Renaissance. The distie will carry the vendor’s Omada solution and be tasked with getting TP-Link in front of more resellers. “Working with Renaissance enables us to bring Omada’s cloud-managed platform to more businesses across the Irish market, continuing our growth in the region,” added Ben Allcock, vice-president for B2B, UK&I at TP-Link. “Together, we are helping organisations simplify network management while delivering high-performance, secure connectivity.”

Palo Alto Networks The security player has ushered in enhancements to its NextWave Partner Programme with the emphasis on ‘platformisation’ rather than just point-product pitches. Improved margins, a fresh MDF offering and specific support for MSPs, distributors and GSIs are all features of the improvements. “Our partner ecosystem is more critical than ever in addressing the demand for AI-driven security platforms,” said Simone Gammeri, chief partnerships officer at Palo Alto Networks. “Unlike transactional programmes, the NextWave Partner Programme rewards ‘platformisation’ over transactions, so we are empowering our partners to dismantle the complexity that leaves customers vulnerable. This programme isn’t just about selling software; it’s about ensuring customers achieve total, AI-driven resilience with a single, unified defence.”