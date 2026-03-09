Connectus continues M&A strategy with i7 Technologies

Managed service provider Connectus Business Solutions has bolstered its geographical position with the acquisition of the assets of Wrexham-based IT support and security player i7 Technologies.

The addition bolsters Connectus’ position in North Wales and Cheshire, and adds to its existing presence in the North, with offices in Salford, Doncaster and Grimsby.

The move, which adds to a number of acquisitions that have been sealed in the past four years, takes the Connectus business into a position where it supports more than 700 businesses and 15,000 users across northern England and Wales.

“Over the past few years, we have grown our customer base, engineering capability, recurring revenue and profitable growth, while continuing to improve automation and customer care,” said Roy Shelton, CEO of Connectus Business Solutions.

He said the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, complemented the strategy to broaden its expertise and customer base.

“This acquisition supports that direction and adds a base in Wrexham, which is an important location for serving our growing customer base across North Wales, Shropshire and the Cheshire region,” said Shelton.

Connectus will be taking on four engineers and around 150 customers from i7 Technologies, with the firm’s former director, Steve Lewis – who has been at the helm for more than a decade – working to provide a smooth transition.