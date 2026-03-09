Philip - stock.adobe.com
Connectus continues M&A strategy with i7 Technologies
MSP continues to add geographical coverage to the business with the addition of Welsh security specialist
Managed service provider Connectus Business Solutions has bolstered its geographical position with the acquisition of the assets of Wrexham-based IT support and security player i7 Technologies.
The addition bolsters Connectus’ position in North Wales and Cheshire, and adds to its existing presence in the North, with offices in Salford, Doncaster and Grimsby.
The move, which adds to a number of acquisitions that have been sealed in the past four years, takes the Connectus business into a position where it supports more than 700 businesses and 15,000 users across northern England and Wales.
“Over the past few years, we have grown our customer base, engineering capability, recurring revenue and profitable growth, while continuing to improve automation and customer care,” said Roy Shelton, CEO of Connectus Business Solutions.
He said the deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, complemented the strategy to broaden its expertise and customer base.
“This acquisition supports that direction and adds a base in Wrexham, which is an important location for serving our growing customer base across North Wales, Shropshire and the Cheshire region,” said Shelton.
Connectus will be taking on four engineers and around 150 customers from i7 Technologies, with the firm’s former director, Steve Lewis – who has been at the helm for more than a decade – working to provide a smooth transition.
Increasing cross-selling opportunities
Maintaining existing relationships while looking to increase cross-selling opportunities will be the immediate approach.
“Our focus is to ensure a controlled transition so customers continue to receive the enhanced levels of service they expect,” said Shelton. “At the same time, they will benefit from access to the broader Connectus engineering team, enhanced cyber security, AI and compliance expertise, along with additional support resources.”
With five deals sewn up in four years, the approach has been to use M&A activity to supplement organic growth. Connectus has managed to deliver double-digit improvements in the past three years.
“We are building a stronger platform for the next stage of growth,” he said. “This acquisition adds people, customers and a new location, and it strengthens our ability to serve the region while we keep raising standards across the business.”
The acquisitions have come steadily since Connectus was born out of a merger with KTSL back in April 2022.
Since then, the firm has picked up YouCloud Solutions in 2021, MangoTech in 2023, and IT 4 Growth and the PC Support Company in April and June 2024, respectively.
Reflecting on the build and buy strategy back in the summer of 2024, when the firm gained its 500th customer, Shelton outlined the strategy driving the business: “Our aim was to develop a range of modern managed services, and attract and service a minimum of 500 customers with a talented, well-trained customer-centric engineering team. We wanted to build a reputation of mitigation cost, complexity and risk for our clients.
“Our aims are to continue adding value to our current customers, and ensure that we provide them with world-class service, support and client intimacy,” he added.