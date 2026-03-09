UK datacentre will strengthen Datadog’s channel

Observability and security platform player Datadog has indicated it plans to cut the ribbon on a UK datacentre to increase the support it can provide for customers.

The firm already runs facilities in North America, Asia and Europe, but will be looking at the UK offering as a chance to arm partners with answers for those customers looking for local data storage.

Questions around data sovereignty have increased in the past 18 months, as customers make moves to ensure their information is stored locally. There are also benefits in terms of reduced latency and for those users looking to keep within compliance guidelines that demand data is not stored outside the UK.

Steve Barrett, EMEA vice-president at Datadog, said the decision to open a datacentre came against a backdrop of increased activity with channel partners. “Channel momentum in the UK has accelerated significantly, with strong growth in partners sourcing and influencing deals as demand for observability and AI [artificial intelligence]-driven operations continues to grow,” he said. “We’ve heavily invested in sales training, technical enablement and targeted partner campaigns to help remove friction, sell together and generate joint opportunities.

“That indirect engine is fundamental to Datadog’s growth,” added Barrett. “The addition of a UK datacentre presence further strengthens that opportunity – particularly for partners serving the public sector and regulated industries.”

He said a UK datacentre would appeal to users that were already working with its channel and looking for further local support options.

“This creates significant opportunities for UK partners, particularly those supporting the public sector and regulated industries,” said Barrett. “It expands the addressable market for partners who can extend their portfolio with a unified observability and security platform. More broadly, it reinforces Datadog’s long-term investment in the UK and our commitment to supporting customers as their regulatory, compliance and operational needs evolve.”