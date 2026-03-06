Channel catch-up: News in brief

This week has unearthed further insights into where artificial intelligence (AI) spending is going, along with news of the evolution of some partner programmes, services launched for managed service providers (MSPs), distribution relationships being struck and recognition of technical expertise in the channel.

Wasabi Technologies The firm has shared the findings from its latest Global Cloud Storage Index, with the main takeaways for the channel concerning where customers are allocating budgets. The report revealed that significant numbers of users are looking to increase their AI infrastructure spend, and that translates into opportunities for partners pitching data, storage and compute options. “When we look at revenue allocations at the highest level of the public cloud services market – the vast majority comes from software (SaaS), not infrastructure (IaaS),” said Andrew Smith, director of strategy and market intelligence at Wasabi Technologies. “But emerging AI workloads and initiatives are actually changing this dynamic. What’s fascinating to see within our survey results this year is how most AI budget allocation is going toward infrastructure, not SaaS. In other words, it’s the complete opposite of what we might expect from a traditional market standpoint, and it’s a great illustration of the critical role cloud storage and cloud infrastructure services play in this generational buildup of AI-enabled solutions and services.”

LevelBlue The managed services specialist has launched Exposure Management for Partners, arming MSPs with tools to identify risks for customers. The offering, in partnership with Tenable, provides a path from vulnerability scanning to full exposure management. The service has been launched in response to perceived customer need, with users requiring more regular vulnerability scans to ensure they are maintaining defences and have greater visibility across cloud, web apps, operational technology systems and external assets. Whenever I spot something interesting – a certification, a programme, a new challenge – I go for it. I’ve kind of turned into a collector of technical badges. But for me, they’re less about status and more about unlocking new learning paths and challenges Leaha Torres, Phoenix Software

Phoenix Software The firm’s IT technical consultant, Leaha Torres, has been awarded the Broadcom VCF Knight – NSX certification, which is the vendor’s highest honour for partner professionals. The designation recognises outstanding technical leadership, deep expertise and innovation across the vendor’s technologies, including VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and NSX. “Whenever I spot something interesting – a certification, a programme, a new challenge – I go for it. I’ve kind of turned into a collector of technical badges. But for me, they’re less about status and more about unlocking new learning paths and challenges. Certifications open doors, but there is no substitute for practical experimentation. This is what makes you actually good at what you do,” said Torres. In addition to being a Broadcom VCF Knight, she was also recently awarded vExpert status in recognition of her contribution to the VMware community. The managing director of Phoenix Software, Clare Metcalfe, added: “Leaha epitomises everything that makes #TeamPhoenix what it is. A real team player, forever curious, and with an infectious enthusiasm – chunks of enthusiasm no less! – that lifts up everyone in her team. Leaha is a true example of the spirit that makes Phoenix such a special place to work.”

Alkira The network-infrastructure-as-a-service (NIaaS) player has cut the ribbon on its Connect Partner Programme, which promises to help support its ambition to be a partner-first organisation. “Connect is built on a simple idea: we succeed when our partners grow their services revenue,” said Bruce Hockin, international channel director at Alkira. “Across EMEA and globally, partners are moving beyond traditional resale to become true growth partners, combining platform sales with consulting, integration and managed services. Connect gives them a clear, repeatable way to deliver network modernisation services, helping customers extend secure, consistent connectivity across a hyper-distributed environment – clouds, sites and partners – without the constraints of legacy infrastructure.”