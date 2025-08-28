VMware rides on private cloud renaissance in APAC

A rebalancing of workloads is underway in enterprise IT, with Asia-Pacific companies increasingly reinvesting in private cloud infrastructure after a years-long surge to the public cloud.

Speaking to Computer Weekly on the sidelines of VMware Explore 2025, Broadcom executives outlined a strategy centred on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) to capitalise on this trend. VCF provides a full, software-defined private cloud stack that VMware aims to standardise across enterprises and its service provider partners.

“Clients are now more willing to reinvest in their own datacentres, with private cloud as the way forward for running their enterprises,” said Sylvain Cazard, president for Asia-Pacific and Japan at Broadcom. He added that this is not necessarily a rejection of public cloud, but a rethinking and rebalancing of workload placements as organisations mature in their cloud adoption journey.

The adoption of private cloud is visible across Asia-Pacific. Cazard highlighted Japan, where enterprises are modernising legacy mainframe systems and opting for private cloud, and India, where banks and local governments are building out new platforms on VCF. Key customer examples in the region include State Bank of India, NTT Docomo in Japan, Metrobank in the Philippines, and various government and industrial clients in Korea and Australia.

Recognising that customers are at various stages of cloud maturity and to ease the transition to private cloud, VMware offers a flexible adoption path with VCF, according to Sachin Shridhar, head of cloud transformation office in Asia-Pacific and Japan at Broadcom.

“Because we are packing more things into VCF, your choices of what journey you take are much more open,” Shridhar said. “If you cannot change your storage today, maybe you can change your container runtime. If you cannot leverage the new private AI features, maybe you can take advantage of the new firewall and load balancing features.”

To ease the transition, Broadcom also offers assessment tools, professional services, service credits and extensive partner training to help organisations migrate to VCF at their own pace.