ASEAN urged to seize 5G-AI opportunity

ASEAN nations face a rapidly closing window to establish leadership in the next wave of digital transformation, with uneven adoption of 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) threatening to deepen digital divides and weaken the region’s competitiveness, a report has warned.

According to the report by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at the National University of Singapore, 5G technology alone is projected to add $130bn to the Asia-Pacific economy by 2030.

However, 5G penetration rates across ASEAN vary widely, ranging from 48.3% in Singapore to less than 1% in several other member states. In 2024, the combined Southeast Asia and Oceania region had a 5G penetration of just 9.4%, lagging significantly behind India, Nepal and Bhutan, which collectively stood at 23.1%. The report forecasts that the gap is projected to widen by 2030, with Southeast Asia and Oceania achieving 51.5% penetration compared with 74% in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The report warned that without coordinated policy and investment, the vast disparities in digital readiness across the bloc will deepen, fragmenting digital markets and slowing down innovation and AI adoption.

“The convergence of 5G and AI represents the infrastructure of innovation, powering smart manufacturing, precision agriculture and autonomous mobility. But ASEAN cannot afford to wait,” said professor Vu Minh Khuong from the LKYSPP, who authored the report. “Our report provides ASEAN policymakers with a blueprint to navigate the complex intersection of 5G and AI integration, and now policymakers must act decisively.”

The report recommended that ASEAN governments establish national 5G-AI development strategies with clear roadmaps; create coordination agencies to oversee policy and investment; deploy spectrum policies that promote accessibility and innovation; foster AI-driven ecosystems through public-private partnerships; and set clear key performance indicators (KPIs) to track progress.

It also called for governments to treat 5G as a strategic enabler for AI rather than just a telecommunications upgrade. This shift in mindset is crucial to drive enterprise adoption, which the study identified as the primary driver of 5G’s economic impact, ahead of consumer-led growth.