Alkira acquisition gives Lumen cloud connectivity control plane

Noting that, for decades, networking ran in the background, but is now a true central nervous system that determines how fast businesses can move, how much they spend and, perhaps crucially right now, whether AI investments produce value, infrastructure firm Lumen Technologies is to acquire cloud-native, carrier-agnostic networking platform Alkira.

Alkira serves enterprise customers across financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and manufacturing sectors globally. The proposed $475m all-cash transaction – expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 – is designed to pair Alkira’s hybrid and multicloud native control plane with Lumen’s fibre network, advancing the latter’s digital platform strategy to deliver cloud-like consumption for global enterprise networking.

On closing the transaction, Lumen plans to begin offering Alkira’s core connectivity services to its enterprise base, with deeper platform integration to follow. For Alkira, the combination with Lumen will pair its cloud-native orchestration with a high-bandwidth, low-latency fibre network, including private networks, significantly extending its reach and performance. Lumen’s commercial engine and global customer base will also provide a scaled distribution path.

The underlying rationale for the acquisition is said to be the programmable network imperative in how AI is reshaping how enterprises operate and how their networks must perform. Lumen noted that more than half of current internet traffic is automated traffic generated by software systems rather than human users. That means networks have to be big enough, fast enough, intelligent enough and secure enough to keep up.