Nicolas delafraye - stock.adobe.
Alkira acquisition gives Lumen cloud connectivity control plane
Acquisition to see physical infrastructure and programmable network united with cloud-native control plane to deliver a single, digital connectivity platform with cloud-to-cloud and datacentre-interconnect
Noting that, for decades, networking ran in the background, but is now a true central nervous system that determines how fast businesses can move, how much they spend and, perhaps crucially right now, whether AI investments produce value, infrastructure firm Lumen Technologies is to acquire cloud-native, carrier-agnostic networking platform Alkira.
Alkira serves enterprise customers across financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and manufacturing sectors globally. The proposed $475m all-cash transaction – expected to close in the third quarter of 2026 – is designed to pair Alkira’s hybrid and multicloud native control plane with Lumen’s fibre network, advancing the latter’s digital platform strategy to deliver cloud-like consumption for global enterprise networking.
On closing the transaction, Lumen plans to begin offering Alkira’s core connectivity services to its enterprise base, with deeper platform integration to follow. For Alkira, the combination with Lumen will pair its cloud-native orchestration with a high-bandwidth, low-latency fibre network, including private networks, significantly extending its reach and performance. Lumen’s commercial engine and global customer base will also provide a scaled distribution path.
The underlying rationale for the acquisition is said to be the programmable network imperative in how AI is reshaping how enterprises operate and how their networks must perform. Lumen noted that more than half of current internet traffic is automated traffic generated by software systems rather than human users. That means networks have to be big enough, fast enough, intelligent enough and secure enough to keep up.
A new category of enterprise networking
Yet, said Lumen, many enterprise networks remain static, manually configured and fragmented across providers. To alleviate this issue, it said it is working to define a new category of enterprise networking – one built on world-class physical infrastructure, a programmable network and a connected ecosystem of clouds, applications and partners.
Lumen regards the acquisition as a way to accelerate its vision of a programmable network with a single control plane that orchestrates connectivity beyond its network across datacentres, multiple clouds, partner ecosystems and on-premise environments.
Combined with Lumen’s core assets, the acquisition is seen as able to deliver strategic value through fronts such as platform acceleration, expanded addressable market, international reach, deeper partner integration and “world-class” talent.
Once acquired and integrated, the Alkira product will unify Lumen’s on-net and off-net services, cloud on-ramps and multicloud gateway into a single programmable platform. Lumen believes this will advance its roadmap by several years and substantially complete its digital architecture.
Lumen’s network-as-a-service (NaaS) business is currently concentrated in premises-to-cloud (north-south) connectivity. The acquisition is also seen as accelerating Lumen’s move into cloud-to-cloud and datacentre-interconnect (east-west) connectivity – the fastest growing segment of enterprise networking. Lumen estimates Alkira’s global footprint and cloud-native capabilities will bring its total addressable market to approximately $70bn.
Another key facet is AI-ready agility. That is, networks can be activated and modified on demand, with capacity that scales up or down as workloads shift, so customers pay only for what they use. This is said to deliver the performance, resilience and security AI workloads require, turning network changes from multi-month projects into real-time actions.
Commenting on the deal, Alkira CEO Amir Khan said: “We built Alkira on a single conviction: enterprise networking had to be reinvented for the cloud and AI era – programmable, on-demand, consumed, not built. By joining Lumen, we will pair our cloud-native orchestration with one of the world’s most expansive fibre networks and a proven commercial engine, setting a new standard for how enterprises build and run networks in a multicloud and AI world.”
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