Glassworm botnet that targeted OS devs smashed to pieces

The Glassworm botnet that weaponised trusted developer tools and turned them on the open source community to poison hundreds of GitHub repositories with malicious code has been knocked out in a coordinated operation by CrowdStrike, Google and the Shadowserver Foundation.

The takedown, which occurred on the afternoon of 26 May, saw all of Glassworm’s command and control (C2) channels struck simultaneously, cutting its operators off from their army of bots and halting their ability to deliver new malicious payloads.

“This takedown matters beyond the botnet,” CrowdStrike’s Counter Adversary Operations Team said in a blog detailing the operation.

“Glassworm marked a significant shift in the threat landscape that should serve as a wake-up call for every organisation that ships or consumes software. Adversaries are no longer just targeting products, they’re targeting the developers who build them.”

For almost 18 months, the operators of Glassworm systematically targeted developers with access to source code repositiories, cloud platforms, continuous integration and deployment/delivery (CI/DC) pipelines and package registries.

Such individuals are “uniquely high-value targets”, said CrowdStrike, because in compromising a single open source developer’s workstation, Glassworm’s operators could – in the right circumstances – orchestrate a major supply chain compromise, opening up access to thousands of downstream user organisations and exposing them to compromise and, potentially, data theft and extortion.

The team did not attribute any publicly known supply chain incidents to Glassworm.

Extensive campaign The botnet’s operators conducted an extensive and multifaceted campaign in which they published trojanised VSCode extensions to the OpenVSX marketplace disguised as useful tools such as time trackers or code formatters. Besides the VSCode editor, these extensions also targeted tools such as Cursor, Positron, Windsurf and VSCodium. They also used compromised npm and Python packages to introduce malicious code during post-install hooks and setup scripts, and – using stolen developer credentials from earlier infections – were able to push malicious code into at least 300 GitHub repositories. The operation targeted Windows, Linux and MacOS environments, with several end goals in mind, spanning data and credential theft and the delivery of a full-featured Node.js remote access trojan (RAT) dubbed GlasswormRAT. In its post-mortem, CrowdStrike detailed how Glassworm’s operators built a resilient, four-channel architecture designed to resist takedown efforts. They exploited the Solana blockchain to create an immutable dead-drop of C2 server addresses, a BitTorrent Distributed Hash Table (DHT) to store configuration data against hardcoded public keys, Google Calendar as another dead-drop for Base62-encoded C2 paths, and traditional C2 servers hosted on commercial virtual private server (VPS) services to deliver their payload. CrowdStrike said this combo of blockchain, peer-to-peer and legitimate web services as resolution layers enabled Glassworm to present a dynamic front to protect its infrastructure with multiple layers of protection, and this meant the takedown itself needed to be highly precise, and perfectly timed, as to take down only one channel would have allowed the operators to get back on their feet quickly.