Scam CrowdStrike domains growing in volume

As global efforts to recover and learn from the Friday 19 July CrowdStrike incident continue, cyber criminals and scammers are predictably lurking on the fringes of the discourse, picking off unsuspecting victims, supported by over newly created malicious domains associated with CrowdStrike’s branding.

This is according to web security specialist Akamai, which said its researchers have identified more than 180 such domains – the true number is likely higher – including one that was ranked in the top 200,000 sites for associated keywords.

The top sectors targeted by these websites appear to be charities and non-profit organisations, and education providers, both of which are highly targeted by malicious actors ordinarily as they are comparatively less likely to have implemented, or to be able to afford in many instances, appropriate cyber security training or defensive measures.

Writing on the firm’s website, Akamai’s Tricia Howard said that as was often the case with newsworthy events, threat actors had immediately attempted to exploit the situation, and the extent and impact of the CrowdStrike incident, which caused millions of Windows devices to turn blue, and prompted disconcerted users – many of them without a background in IT or security – to hunt for answers wherever they could find them, putting them at great risk of social engineering.

Akamai’s teams analysed reams of data drawn from its global edge network to identify the top malicious domains used for CrowdStrike incident scams and other exploits – including the distribution of wiper and infostealing malware, and remote access Trojans (RATs).

The most widely used domains all leveraged CrowdStrike’s branding to some degree, and many purported to offer either information or solutions to the incident. These included domains such as crowdstrike-bsod.com, crowdstrikefix.com, crowdstrike-helpdesk.com, microsoftcrowdstrike.com and crowdstrikeupdate.com.

One domain observed even appeared to exploit the WhatIs family of websites owned and operated by Computer Weekly’s parent TechTarget, using whatiscrowdstrike.com.

According to Howard, the majority of the domains Akamai uncovered carry the .com top level domain (TLD), lending them a subtle authority, and deployed common keywords such as helpdesk or update that are likely being frequently used by people seeking information. In such a way, their backers are able to feign legitimacy by pretending to offer, for example, technical or legal support.

“If you are affected by the outage and are looking for information, we recommend that you consult credible sources such as CrowdStrike or Microsoft. Although other outlets may seem to have more up-to-date information, it may not be accurate – or worse, the site may have a malignant purpose,” wrote Howard.

“It is likely we will see more phishing attempts associated with this issue beyond the time when every device is remediated. A simple scroll through social media can provide an attacker with a sense of which brands generate the most heightened emotions and which are ripe to impersonate for malevolent gain.

“This is an attacker’s job, and it’s important to remember that. Malicious campaign operations function just as we do in legitimate corporations: the victims are their ‘customers,’ and the varied tactics presented in this post show how ‘plugged in’ to their customers they are. They know how to effectively diversify their portfolio to ensure they end up with money in the bank,” she said.