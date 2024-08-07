Microsoft and CrowdStrike hit back at Delta’s legal threats

Microsoft and CrowdStrike have defended themselves against a series of accusations by Delta, saying the US airline, which was particularly badly hit during the 19 July software outage, rejected their offers of help and had only itself to blame for cancelling thousands of flights, including some scheduled to deliver American athletes to the Paris Olympics.

As a legal battle takes shape between the three organisations, Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week told US news channel CNBC that he had no choice but to sue CrowdStrike, citing the significant sums his business spent on compensating stranded passengers. He also accused the two suppliers of failing to properly collaborate to ensure such technical issues did not arise.

However, following representations to both companies by Delta’s lawyer, David Boies, Microsoft’s representatives accused Bastian and Delta of misrepresenting the facts of the incident.

“Microsoft empathises with Delta and its customers ... but your letter and Delta’s public comments are incomplete, false, misleading, and damaging to Microsoft and its representation,” wrote Mark Cheffo of New York law firm Dechert LLP.

“Even though Microsoft’s software had not caused the CrowdStrike incident, Microsoft immediately jumped in and offered to assist Delta at no charge following the 19 July outage.

“Each day that followed from July 19 through July 23, Microsoft employees repeated their offers to help Delta. Each time, Delta turned down Microsoft’s offers to help, even though Microsoft would not have charged Delta for this assistance,” he added.

Cheffo went on to say that on 24 July, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had personally reached out to Bastian by email, but was ignored.

The letter further accused Delta of refusing Microsoft’s assistance because the parts of its IT estate that it was struggling to restore – its crew-tracking and scheduling systems – were serviced by providers “such as IBM” and do not run on Microsoft Windows or in the Azure cloud.