CrowdStrike says most Falcon sensors now up and running

The majority of CrowdStrike Falcon sensors affected by a botched rapid response update were back up and running prior to the weekend of 27 and 28 July, as efforts to remediate the 19 July incident that caused more than eight million Windows machines to crash continue.

Writing on LinkedIn on 26 July, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, who has been communicating information about the incident at a steady clip since it first unfolded, said that as of Thursday 25 July “over 97%” of Windows sensors were back online.

“This progress is thanks to the tireless efforts of our customers, partners, and the dedication of our team at CrowdStrike. However, we understand our work is not yet complete, and we remain committed to restoring every impacted system,” said Kurtz.

“To our customers still affected, please know we will not rest until we achieve full recovery. At CrowdStrike, our mission is to earn your trust by safeguarding your operations. I am deeply sorry for the disruption this outage has caused and personally apologise to everyone impacted. While I can’t promise perfection, I can promise a response that is focused, effective, and with a sense of urgency.”

Kurtz said the remedial efforts had been greatly helped thanks to the use of automated recovery techniques and by mobilising all possible resources to support affected customers. He reiterated CrowdStrike’s commitment to its core mission – to stop breaches – but with a new focus on customer controls and resilience, as detailed in the firm’s preliminary incident report last week.