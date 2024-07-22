CrowdStrike chaos shows risks of concentrated ‘big IT’

The global Microsoft outage caused by a botched update from security firm CrowdStrike has highlighted the dangerous business continuity risk arising from concentrating so much of the world’s technology infrastructure in the hands of a very small number of businesses, experts are warning.

The outage, which began late on Thursday 18 July 2024 before spreading worldwide and hitting the headlines early in the morning of Friday 19 July, saw a bugged CrowdStrike update make it through quality control to worldwide deployment. When it hit computers, it threw them into what is known as a boot loop, causing them to crash on startup and display the infamous blue screen of death.

It’s estimated that it affected only about 8.5 million machines, which is a fraction of the global total, but with many of those belonging to public-facing organisations, pictures of bricked display screens in locations such as airports, railway stations and shops swiftly went viral.

Citing data from a study his firm published in May 2024, SecurityScorecard CEO and co-founder Aleksandr Yampolskiy revealed that IT products and services made by just 150 companies account for 90% of the global attack service, while 62% of the global attack surface is concentrated in the line-ups of just 15 tech firms – including Microsoft.

Ranked on Security Scorecard’s proprietary rating system, the original study claimed that those 15 organisations all had below-average cyber security risk ratings, and given ransomware gangs – and others – are known to systematically target third-party vulnerabilities at scale, this should be a significant worry for IT teams.

Yampolskiy described the state of much of global IT as a “precarious house perched on a cliff’s edge”, and said that in concentrating mission-critical services to a few big companies, businesses have created a single point of failure.

“When I used to work at Goldman Sachs, the policy was to get tools from multiple vendors,” he said. “This way, if one firewall goes down by one vendor, you have another vendor who may be more resilient. [Friday’s] global outage is a reminder of the fragility and systemic ‘nth-party’ concentration risk of the technology that runs everyday life: airlines, banks, telecoms, stock exchanges and more.